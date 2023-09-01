Arsenal’s Lokonga on the Verge of Luton Town Move

Luton Town Eyes Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga as Deadline Looms

The Clock is Ticking

As the 11pm deadline approaches, Luton Town is making strategic moves to bolster their midfield. The Hatters are in advanced discussions to secure a loan deal for Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga, a player who has found himself on the fringes at the Emirates Stadium.

Lokonga’s Arsenal Struggles

Despite his talent, Lokonga has struggled to break into Arsenal’s first-team setup. The 23-year-old Belgian midfielder has been conspicuously absent from the Gunners’ matchday squads this season. This comes after a stint at Crystal Palace in the latter half of the 2022-23 season, where he only managed to make nine Premier League appearances, six of which were starts.

A Competitive Market

Luton Town isn’t the only club that has shown interest in Lokonga. Several outfits across England and Europe have been linked with the player. However, Luton seems to be in pole position to finalise a deal before the transfer window closes this Friday night, 1st September.

Lokonga’s Journey So Far

Lokonga initially made waves at Belgian side Anderlecht, climbing through their youth system to make 73 first-team appearances. His performances caught the eye of Arsenal scouts, leading to a move to the Emirates in July 2021. Since then, he has featured 39 times for the Gunners, mostly in the Europa League group stages where he started all six matches.

Luton Town’s Ambitions

Promoted from the Championship via the playoffs last season, Luton Town has been busy in the transfer market, making 11 signings this summer. However, they have lost both of their Premier League fixtures so far and are keen to turn their fortunes around, starting with their clash against West Ham this Friday night.

The Contract Situation

Lokonga’s contract with Arsenal is set to run until June 2026, making any permanent move a complex affair. However, a loan deal seems to be the most plausible scenario at this juncture.

Final Thoughts

With the clock ticking down, Luton Town appears poised to add a promising yet underutilised talent to their ranks. Only time will tell if Lokonga can revitalise his career with the Hatters and help them climb up the Premier League table.