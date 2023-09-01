Everton in Hot Pursuit of Southampton’s Superstar

The Clock Ticks for Everton as They Eye £30m Southampton Prodigy Sulemana

The Eleventh-Hour Chase for Kamaldeen Sulemana

As the transfer window inches closer to shutting down this Friday, 1st September, Everton’s managerial helm, Sean Dyche, is in a race against time. The Merseyside club is keen on securing the services of Southampton’s young forward, Kamaldeen Sulemana. The Ghanaian international is seen as the ideal replacement for Alex Iwobi, who is set to make his move to Fulham.

Sulemana’s Short Stint at Southampton

The 21-year-old winger made his way to Southampton from Rennes during the January transfer window earlier this year. Despite his best efforts, he couldn’t steer the Saints away from the relegation quicksand. With 18 appearances and just two goals to his name in the latter half of the season, Sulemana is eager for a Premier League comeback, and Everton could be his ticket back to the top flight.

The Financial Hurdle

Southampton has slapped a £30 million price tag on Sulemana, a figure that could pose a challenge for Everton’s transfer budget. However, the player himself is keen on a Merseyside move, making negotiations a tad easier for the Toffees.

A Closer Look at Sulemana’s Career

Before his time at Southampton, Sulemana had a promising run at Rennes, featuring 20 times in the first half of the season and even making his mark in the Europa League. A product of FC Nordsjaelland’s esteemed academy, he is contracted to St Mary’s Stadium until June 2027. On the international stage, he has 18 caps for Ghana, including a World Cup appearance, although he is yet to find the back of the net for his country.

Everton’s Summer Business

The Toffees have been quite active this summer, already bringing in five new faces. Among them is a high-profile signing from Udinese, striker Beto. Yet, the addition of Sulemana could be the cherry on top, filling the void left by Iwobi and adding a new dynamic to their attacking options.

Final Thoughts

With the clock ticking and Friday’s deadline looming, Everton’s pursuit of Sulemana is one to keep an eye on. Will Sean Dyche manage to secure this promising young talent, or will the financial constraints prove to be a stumbling block? Only time will tell.