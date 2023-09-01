Report: Chelsea’s Bid For “Brazilian Midfield Sensation”

Chelsea in Advanced Negotiations for Corinthians Prodigy Gabriel Moscardo

The South American Connection: Chelsea’s Latest Target

Chelsea are in advanced discussions with Brazilian club Corinthians for the acquisition of Gabriel Moscardo, a 17-year-old midfield sensation. The West London club has been making waves in the South American talent pool, and this move appears to be the next step in their strategy.

The Alysson Marins Factor

The Blues recently welcomed Alysson Marins, a former scout for Corinthians, into their recruitment fold. This summer has seen Chelsea particularly active in South America, and Marins’ expertise seems to be paying immediate dividends.

A Busy Transfer Window for the Blues

Chelsea have already secured a £17 million agreement for 16-year-old Ecuadorian Kendry Paez, set to materialise in 2025. Additionally, Angelo and Deivid Washington have been brought in from Santos for a collective £30 million. Earlier this year, Andrey Santos made his move to Chelsea for £13 million and is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Gabriel Moscardo: The Next Big Thing?

Chelsea have set their sights on Moscardo, who is on the cusp of turning 18 and has already clocked in ten senior appearances for Corinthians. The club is optimistic about finalising a deal for the young midfielder, who is making a name for himself in Brazil.

A Balancing Act: Chelsea’s Youth and Loan Quandary

As the transfer deadline looms, Chelsea must make crucial decisions regarding their young talents. Romelu Lukaku’s loan move to Roma has left only one overseas loan spot open. Striker Washington was initially set to join Angelo at Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg. Meanwhile, Lesley Ugochukwu, another promising midfielder, may now stay at Stamford Bridge to develop under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Norwegian Dilemma

Interestingly, Chelsea’s £25.7 million offer for an 18-year-old Norwegian international was turned down, adding another layer to the club’s transfer complexities.