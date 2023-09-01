Joao Cancelo’s Transfer Saga: A Four-Club Dilemma

The Intricate Web of Joao Cancelo’s Transfer Saga: Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Man City

The Tug-of-War for Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo, the Portuguese right-back, seemed all set to don the Barcelona jersey. After a somewhat rocky tenure at Manchester City, Barcelona had identified Cancelo as the solution to their right-back conundrum. However, the Cityzens had a change of heart, pulling the plug on the negotiations. The 29-year-old then found himself at Bayern Munich.

Barcelona’s Renewed Interest

Fast forward to this summer, and Barcelona were back at the negotiating table. With the sales of Ousmane Dembele and Franck Kessie bolstering their financial arsenal, the Catalan club appeared to be making headway. The loan deal was almost considered a formality.

Financial Hurdles at Camp Nou

But Barcelona’s perennial financial woes have once again thrown a spanner in the works. Despite their best efforts, the club has yet to secure LaLiga’s approval for the transfer. In a bid to alleviate Financial Fair Play concerns, Barcelona are even considering removing the option to buy from the deal.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich Enter the Fray

This delay has opened the door for other clubs to express their interest. Bayern Munich, where Cancelo had a stint, has reportedly rekindled their interest, according to Spanish media outlet Sport.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also thrown their hat into the ring. Mikel Arteta, the former Man City assistant and current Arsenal manager, has been a fan of Cancelo for some time. With Jurrien Timber sidelined due to injury, the Gunners are scouring the defensive market, making a late move for Cancelo a distinct possibility.

A Transfer Tale Still Unfolding

While Barcelona remain optimistic about sealing the deal, they’ve even committed the faux pas of prematurely adding Cancelo-branded shirts to their official store. As it stands, the transfer saga involving Joao Cancelo, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Man City is far from over.