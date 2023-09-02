From FA Cup Finals to Selhurst Hopes: A Fresh Start

Arsenal’s Northern Star Heads South

Arsenal fans will recall the summer of 2016 with a sense of nostalgia. That was when Arsene Wenger, with an eye for English talent, secured the signature of Rob Holding for a humble sum of £2m. Now, fast forward seven seasons and 162 appearances later, the defender is set to start a fresh chapter of his football journey with Crystal Palace.

A Bargain for the Eagles

Securing the services of a Premier League seasoned defender for just £4m seems like smart business for the Eagles. The 27-year-old Stalybridge native joins as Palace’s fourth acquisition this window, following the high-profile signings of Jefferson Lerma, Matheus Franca, and Dean Henderson.

“I’m excited to get started and get involved,” he shared enthusiastically on the Palace website. The magnetic allure of Selhurst Park isn’t lost on him either. He added, “Playing against Crystal Palace the number of years I have, seeing the fans and how intimidating Selhurst Park can be, and how loud it can get, I’m looking forward to being on the right side of that this time.”

A Look Back at Holding’s Gunners Journey

For those needing a brief history lesson, Rob Holding’s roots lie firmly in Bolton. That’s where it all began. At Bolton, he made 26 appearances in the Championship, demonstrating potential and prowess. Wenger recognised this talent and brought him to North London in July 2016.

His Arsenal journey wasn’t without its silverware either. Holding was instrumental in Arsenal’s FA Cup successes in the 2016-17 and 2019-20 seasons. Moreover, on the international stage, the Englishman had the honour of donning the Three Lions jersey five times at the Under-21 level.

What Lies Ahead for Holding and Palace

While North London will always remain a significant chapter in Holding’s footballing book, Selhurst Park awaits with new challenges and opportunities. The fans, known for their passion, will be eagerly waiting to embrace their new defender and will hope he can make an immediate impact.

In football, like life, change is the only constant. Holding’s move from Arsenal to Crystal Palace is a testament to this. Here’s to hoping his next chapter at Palace is filled with memorable moments and roaring success. And as they say in football, once a Gunner, always a Gunner; but for now, it’s time to soar with the Eagles.