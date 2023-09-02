Report: Celtic Bolster Midfield with Paulo Bernardo After Soro’s Exit

Celtic’s Midfield Metamorphosis: Paulo Bernardo’s Arrival and Ismaila Soro’s Departure

The Chessboard of Celtic’s Midfield: Moves and Countermoves

In football, the strength of a midfield is often reflective of the team’s overall prowess. So when Celtic announced the loan signing of Portugal’s U-21 standout Paulo Bernardo from Benfica, it was more than just adding another name to the roster; it was a statement of intent.

The move comes as Celtic part ways with Ivorian midfielder Ismaila Soro, who has been sold to Beitar Jerusalem. The shift in personnel begs the question: How will these moves reconfigure Celtic’s midfield landscape?

Paulo Bernardo: The Rising Star from Benfica

With 14 appearances under his belt for Portuguese giants Benfica, Bernardo is not just a prospect but a burgeoning talent who’s tasted the rigours of top-flight football. “He’s already gained first-team experience at a top-class club in Benfica, which is something he will bring to Celtic,” Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers eloquently articulated on the club’s website.

Yet the youngster had a testing period last season. Bernardo ended up on loan at Primeira Liga rivals Pacos de Ferreira, participating in 13 games, but could not help them stave off relegation. This tumultuous journey has been a crucible of sorts, hardening him for challenges that lie ahead. Rodgers believes Bernardo will “give us more strength in depth in that midfield area,” according to BBC Sport.

Ismaila Soro: The End of a Celtic Chapter

Contrasting the arrival of Bernardo is the exit of Ismaila Soro, who leaves Celtic for Beitar Jerusalem. “The 25-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with an option of another season,” reported Beitar. His departure is an intriguing subplot, with Soro having not featured for Celtic’s first team since February 2022.

Last season, the Ivorian was loaned to Arouca in Portugal’s top flight and became a regular fixture, appearing 30 times. The end of his journey at Celtic was clarified by Beitar, stating that Soro chose them over other offers “due to the connection with the heads of the club and of course with the coach, Yossi Aboksis.”

The Adjacent Moves: Abada and Haksabanovic

Further enriching Celtic’s strategy are adjacent moves that have seen winger Liel Abada signing a four-year contract extension. “His energy and ability are real assets to us and his delivery in terms of goals and assists from wide areas has been excellent,” praised Rodgers. Meanwhile, Sead Haksabanovic has headed to Stoke City on a season-long loan, adding another layer to Celtic’s evolving scheme.

Celtic’s Revamped Midfield: What to Expect?

With Bernardo’s arrival and Soro’s departure, a different dynamic is set to grace Celtic’s midfield. The question now is how these changes will translate on the pitch. Will Bernardo fill the void left by Soro, or will he create his own legacy at Celtic Park? One thing is certain: this midfield metamorphosis signals Celtic’s ambition to keep evolving, both in domestic challenges and continental theatres.