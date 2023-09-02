‘Utter gibberish’ Dave Hendrick Slams Paul Merson’s Mo Salah Comments

EPL Index’s Two Footed Podcast – Daily Roundup with Dave Hendrick

On today’s free Two Footed podcast, Dave Hendrick; in his unique diminutive style, slams Paul Merson for his comments on Mohamed Salah.

On today’s episode Dave aslo looks at the Europa results from mid-week as well as the groups that were drawn for the the European competitions. He then looks at the transfer activity on DEADLINE DAY and finally he is then joined by Producer Guy to preview and predict the upcoming weekend of Premier League action.

