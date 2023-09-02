Rio Ferdinand Drops His Verdict on New Utd Signing

A Deadline Day Surprise

Manchester United’s recent signing – the Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat – arrived at the theatre of dreams mere moments before Friday’s 11 pm transfer deadline. The journey leading up to this was anything but smooth, with the Moroccan midfielder even having to train solo in his attempts to catalyse the move. The tug of war, heightened by Man Utd’s struggle to send some players packing on high-ticket deals, eventually found its resolution, culminating in Amrabat’s season-long loan spell at Old Trafford.

Despite Amrabat not being available to match up against Arsenal this Sunday, Erik ten Hag – after a whopping summer spend of £170 million – seems to have captured just the reinforcement needed, especially with Mason Mount nursing an injury and questions lingering over Casemiro and Christian Eriksen’s form.

Ferdinand’s Take: A Deeper Dive into Amrabat

Rio Ferdinand, Manchester United’s iconic former defender, took to his YouTube channel – Vibe with Five – to unpack his perspective on Amrabat. Recollecting his live observations of the midfielder during the World Cup, he shared, “I managed to see him live at the World Cup two or three times and I think he was very good, even against France.”

Ferdinand also highlighted Amrabat’s capabilities in providing solid defensive backup, especially for players like Casemiro. Drawing parallels with some previous midfield options, he elaborated, “At times we’ll need to play two sixes, and he’ll be someone who can come in and that’s what he’s there to do.”

When reflecting on Fred and Scott McTominay’s past roles, Ferdinand held firm that Amrabat was crafted differently: “He’s a skilled six, deep player, that’s his role… This guy has that, that’s his game.”

Singing his praises, he went on to describe the Moroccan international as an “enforcer”, citing his positional awareness, discipline, and ability to disrupt opponents as pivotal traits for a defensive midfielder.

Amrabat’s Bittersweet Goodbye

While Amrabat cleared his medicals from Pisa on Friday, he’s scheduled to touch down in Manchester by Saturday afternoon. The midfield dynamo took a heartfelt moment to address his Fiorentina fans on Instagram, reminiscing about their unforgettable journey together.

He wrote, “After three years at this beautiful club, it’s time to take on a new challenge… Our run in the Conference League and Coppa Italia last year and the many special nights at Stadio Artemio Franchi will live with me forever.”

Thanking everyone associated with Fiorentina, he concluded, “It has been an honour to wear this badge.”

Closing Thoughts

Amrabat’s signing, championed by the likes of Rio Ferdinand, could mark a turning point in Manchester United’s season. As he dons the iconic red shirt, fans and critics alike will keenly monitor his progress, hoping he fills the midfield gaps and brings a fresh dynamic to Ten Hag’s team.