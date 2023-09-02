Sterling & Palmer’s Off-Camera Moment about Pochettino

Sterling’s Insight on Pochettino: A Chat With Palmer

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling, the dazzling winger with a trajectory from Manchester City, offers up a candid perspective on working under the Blues’ head coach Mauricio Pochettino. In an unguarded moment, he shared this insight with Chelsea’s recent acquisition, Cole Palmer.

A Sterling Resurgence

Since his transfer from Manchester City, Sterling’s first year at Chelsea was mired in challenges. Despite being an integral part of England’s squad, he grappled with injury woes and often found himself out of his favoured position on the pitch. Many speculated about Sterling’s future at the club, especially with whispers about impending squad exits. However, the tide seems to have turned.

Pre-season witnessed Sterling reclaiming his familiar territory on the wings. His renewed vigour was palpable in Chelsea’s opening fixtures against football giants Liverpool and West Ham. The crescendo came in the form of two goals and a timely assist against Luton Town, showcasing Sterling back in his prime.

Pochettino’s reflections on Sterling’s return to form are rather telling. He remarked, “His commitment in the way he wants to contribute with the team, with his work ethic and quality, he deserves the full credit for his performance.” Further lauding Sterling, he added, “He has the quality and he can provide the team goals and assists… He told me last season was a difficult season for him, but I am very pleased when the player is happy.”

New Signings, Candid Conversations

Cole Palmer’s switch to Chelsea from City already had fans buzzing. Yet, a particular interaction caught the spotlight. Chelsea’s official social media channels broadcasted a casual conversation between Palmer and Sterling, wherein Palmer sought Sterling’s take on Pochettino. Sterling, with characteristic frankness, shared, “I think he’s intense. I think he brings a good intensity, standards, which I think any successful club need.”

Considering Sterling’s previous collaborations with esteemed managers like Pep Guardiola, this insight holds significant weight. Chelsea’s faithful will undoubtedly find solace in these words, reaffirming their belief in the club’s direction under Pochettino’s guidance.

To Sum It Up

Raheem Sterling’s candid revelations, as reported by Football London, about Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial approach not only sheds light on the relationship between player and coach but also paints an optimistic picture for Chelsea’s future endeavours. With the likes of Sterling and Palmer on board and Pochettino at the helm, the Blues have much to look forward to.