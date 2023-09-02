Three Charged After Burnley-Man City Match Trouble

A Dark Cloud Over Turf Moor: The Incident Involving Man City’s Rico Lewis

An Unsettling Opener

In the world of football, where excitement and passion are typically the hallmark of any game, the Burnley vs. Manchester City match last month was marred by a series of unfortunate incidents. Among these, Man City’s budding defender, Rico Lewis, found himself at the receiving end of a lighter flung from the stands. The young talent was left cradling his head after this shocking act that took place during the first half of City’s decisive 3-0 victory.

The Unruly Few

But the thrown lighter wasn’t the only incident that day. Fans, stewards, and players witnessed a pitch invader and an unfortunate episode where a steward was manhandled. Disturbing, isn’t it? Just when the Premier League was ushering in a new season, some chose to cast a shadow on what should’ve been a celebration of the beautiful game.

Actions Taken Post Mayhem

Reacting promptly to the incidents, both the Lancashire Police and Burnley Football Club launched an investigation. Their commitment? Ensure that football remains a sport loved by all, undistorted by the misdemeanours of a few.

Elliott Littlefair, an 18-year-old from Lyndhurst Road, Burnley, is facing charges for storming the playing area. He is slated to appear at Burnley magistrates court on November 7. Meanwhile, Joshua Newbon, a 20-year-old from Schofield Street, Heywood, is set to face the magistrates on allegations of common assault. Lastly, Christopher Brooks, from Sandy Lane, Accrington, has been called to the court on charges of assault and for hurling the very missile that struck Rico Lewis.

A Word from the Authorities

Supt Andrea Barrow, representing the Lancashire Police, shared her thoughts on the incidents. She reflected, “We’re acutely aware that most fans attend matches to relish the game and cheer for their teams. The authentic supporters will surely be dismayed by such happenings.” She further emphasised the continued collaboration with Burnley Football Club to assure that match days are both enjoyable and secure. A stern reminder followed: those resorting to disorder or violence should brace themselves for criminal charges, and possibly, a football banning order.

Final Thoughts

It’s vital to remember that these incidents are reported by Manchester Evening News and that the actions of a minority should never overshadow the passion and dedication of the majority. The Premier League, a celebration of football’s essence, must continue to thrive without such interruptions. As for young Rico Lewis, here’s hoping he continues to shine on the field, unperturbed by the actions of a few.