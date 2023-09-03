England Gaffer Sees Positives in Recent Mega Move

The Bavarian Beckon for Kane

England’s pride and striking sensation, Harry Kane, recently exchanged Tottenham’s cockerel for Bayern Munich’s red hues, sealing a deal that was the talk of the footballing world. With a whopping 100m euros (£86.4m) on the line, plus a little more for those juicy add-ons, Kane’s departure from a club he had been affiliated with since 2004 marked the end of an era and the dawn of a new chapter in his storied career.

England’s Gain from Bayern’s Claim?

Gareth Southgate, England’s gaffer and the man at the helm of its footballing destiny, believes that this change could potentially have ripple effects benefiting the Three Lions. “I definitely think from a selfish England perspective it’s good that his future’s settled now for the next few years,” Southgate opined.

Transitioning to a new club isn’t just about the sport; it’s about adapting, evolving, and embracing change. “To have a change means you’ve got to impress new team-mates, new staff, new fans and also there’s the life experience of adjusting to a new country. I think there’s a lot of positives there,” Southgate elucidated.

Silverware Eludes, but Hope Persists

The white and blue half of North London bore witness to Kane’s evolution, from a fledgeling in the academy to becoming the captain and emblem of the team. Yet, the taste of silver remained elusive. Memories of Tottenham’s losses, notably the 2019 Champions League final, perhaps still haunt the striker. But, at Bayern, he might just clinch his maiden major trophy, aiding the German giants to their 12th consecutive Bundesliga title. Southgate adds, “I’m sure for his own belief that would be brilliant.”

A Different Game in Germany

Southgate didn’t shy away from discussing the differences Kane might encounter in the Bundesliga, “I think the Bundesliga is a bit different… a bit more transitional. There is an intensity to that.” He also speculates that the gameplay might cater to Kane’s strengths. “The big difference for Harry this year will be… there will be a lot more play for him in the penalty box I suspect than he had in the last couple of seasons.”

A New Adventure Begins

As reported by the BBC, with Kane’s move, the stakes are high not just for him, but for England too. Whether this Bavarian adventure proves propitious for Kane and, by extension, for England remains a tantalising question. As Southgate’s men gear up for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine and the friendly against Scotland, eyes will surely be on their captain, watching his every move in the German top flight.