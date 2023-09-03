‘Chelsea In Crisis’ – Goldbridge Reacts to Chelsea’s Latest Loss

Chelsea in Crisis: A Tale of Missed Opportunities

Chelsea’s Rocky Start

It’s not every day that Nottingham Forest trounce Chelsea with a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge. But here we are, witnessing what some might prematurely label as a crisis. Chelsea, with a mere four points from their first 12, have suffered losses to both West Ham and Nottingham Forest. It’s a grim picture, especially when you consider the stark contrast between Chelsea and Spurs. Both teams welcomed new managers, yet while Spurs are thriving, Chelsea seems to be floundering.

The Billion Pound Question

“Chelsea are in crisis,” Mark Goldbridge remarked, and one can’t help but wonder why. After all, how does a team spend a staggering billion pounds in just 12 months and still not secure a world-class striker? The Chelsea side is brimming with talent, from defence to midfield. Yet, they have Jackson leading the attack, a player who, despite his potential, missed a golden opportunity in the recent match. Goldbridge pointedly asked, “Why, after spending a billion pounds, have Chelsea not gone for someone like Osimhen or Kane?”

Chelsea’s inability to capitalize on opportunities is glaring. With only two shots on target in 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest, it’s evident that there’s a significant gap in their offence. The absence of a game-changing striker is palpable.

Goldbridge mused, “Goals win games. Last season, Chelsea didn’t concede many, created a lot of chances, but didn’t score goals. This season, it’s the same story.”

The Forest Perspective

While Chelsea’s struggles are evident, Nottingham Forest deserves credit. They’ve faced formidable opponents in their initial matches, including trips to the Emirates, Old Trafford, and Stamford Bridge. Yet, they’ve managed to secure six points from these encounters. Their disciplined defence and threat on the counter have been commendable. As Goldbridge noted, “They’ve done a good job on Chelsea today. It wasn’t a siege against their goal. It felt like Chelsea could have played till Christmas and not scored.”

The Road Ahead

It’s still early days, and Chelsea could turn things around. Pochettino, while not universally acknowledged as a world-class coach, is highly competent. With the international break and no European football distractions, Chelsea have ample time to regroup and strategise. However, the overarching concern remains: the lack of a world-class striker. As Goldbridge aptly summarised:

“Chelsea need to be patient. But with four points from 12, it’s hard to be content.”

Chelsea’s start to the season has been less than stellar, raising questions about their strategy and player acquisitions. While the team is undoubtedly talented, the absence of a top-tier striker is a glaring issue. As the season progresses, it remains to be seen if Chelsea can overcome this challenge and return to their winning ways. As for now, the word “crisis” seems apt.