Report: Premier Giants Plot Major Renewal for Star Ace

Manchester City’s Grand Gesture to Haaland

In the whirlwind world of football, where stars shine brightly and then dim unexpectedly, Erling Haaland’s meteoric rise stands out. The 23-year-old Norwegian has, in no uncertain terms, established himself as one of the game’s brightest stars. Such brilliance does not go unnoticed, nor unrewarded. The board at the Etihad is poised to offer the striker a sensational new contract.

Worth Every Penny

Currently, Haaland, the jewel in City’s crown, is on an impressive £375,000-a-week contract, sharing the title of City’s top earner with captain Kevin de Bruyne. Yet, in a bold move symbolic of the club’s belief in his talent, this is set to undergo a substantial transformation. It’s a clear strategy by City to keep the prodigious talent at bay from the ever-watching eyes of football giants like Real Madrid or the enormous financial prospects of Saudi Arabia.

Reported by Daily Star, the Manchester club is mulling a phenomenal basic £600,000-a-week deal to retain Haaland’s services post-June 2027. A simple crunching of the numbers reveals a staggering 60.5% wage hike for the man who claimed the Premier League Golden Boot last season.

A Season to Remember

It’s impossible to forget Haaland’s entrance to English football. The lad from Norway set the league alight with a mesmerising 52 goals in all competitions, playing under the tactical genius of Pep Guardiola. Such was his performance that City had always had in the back of their minds to honour him with an enhanced contract.

However, with Real Madrid’s noted admiration and the Saudi Pro League’s increasing allure, City’s hierarchy finds themselves revising their offer. If Haaland does put pen to paper in the ensuing months, he’s poised to join the elite cadre of the world’s top eight highest earning footballers, seeing his yearly wage soar from £19.5m to an eye-watering £32.5m.

Champions’ Journey

As Manchester City aims to defend their Champions League title, fans can catch every pulse-racing moment on TNT, from the group stages to the crowning finale.

Consistency Personified

Ahead of the match against Fulham, the young dynamo, who once plied his trade for Red Bull Salzburg, began his season with three goals from five outings, amassing an enviable 55 goals from 58 games. The cherry on the cake? A breathtaking hat-trick in City’s 5-1 trouncing of Marco Silva’s Fulham at their home ground.