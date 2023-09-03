Report: City’s Big £60m Move Meets Palace Wall

Eze’s Transfer Saga: The £60m Deal that Didn’t Take Flight

City’s Eleventh Hour Ambitions

As the sand trickled to the end of the transfer hourglass, Manchester City’s ambition reached an astronomical height. Not only had they successfully procured the services of Wolves’ Matheus Nunes for a whopping £53 million, but they also attempted to orchestrate another seismic shift in the Premier League’s landscape. The revelation? A staggering £60 million bid for Crystal Palace’s talisman, Eberechi Eze.

The recently anointed England sensation was poised to don sky blue, especially after talks seemed to be flowing smoothly. The chance to join forces with the maestro Pep Guardiola would surely be a dream for any footballer. Yet, in the cruel world of football transfers, not all dreams materialise.

Palace Stands Firm

In a season of surprising moves and shifts, Palace proved to be the immovable force, unfazed by City’s monetary might. The Eagles had earlier thwarted advances for their emerging star, Michael Olise, and this time, they stood resolute, not swaying from their £80 million valuation of Eze. With such staunch determination, Selhurst Park regulars can anticipate Eze’s loyalty being rewarded with a plush new contract.

The Domino Effect

City’s move for Eze wasn’t an impulsive one. The genesis can be traced back to their decision to part ways with Cole Palmer, whose transfer to Chelsea enriched the City coffers by £42.5 million. And although a previous attempt to bring Eze into the fold had been redirected towards Nunes, City, known for their perseverance, took one more shot, only to be met with Palace’s unyielding stand.

Still Riding High

Despite this transfer hiccup, City didn’t let the disappointment trickle onto the pitch. They effortlessly dismantled Fulham in a resounding 5-1 victory, even without the guiding hand of Guardiola. And in a post-match reflection, assistant boss Juanma Lillo lauded Erling Haaland’s natural propensity to find the net, commenting, “Erling was born to score goals – so it will be no surprise if he gets same figures as last season.”

As the drama of Deadline Day becomes a memory, one thing is certain: The Premier League remains as unpredictable and enthralling as ever. It’s worth noting that all these insights were reported by the Daily Mirror.