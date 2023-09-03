Report: Unexpected Setback for Gunners Before Key Matchup

Arsenal’s Key Player Faces Unexpected Setback Ahead of Manchester United Clash

A Setback in Arsenal’s Line-up

Arsenal’s 2023 season had seemingly taken a turn for the brighter with Thomas Partey stepping confidently into every Premier League match, specifically shining in the nuanced inverted full-back role. With the clash against Manchester United looming, Partey was viewed as a linchpin. However, fate had other plans. Ghana’s official statement shed light on Partey’s unexpected setback, stating, “Arsenal ace Thomas Partey is left out of the squad due to injury.” Delving into specifics, it seems Partey suffered the blow during training and while the duration of his hiatus remains uncertain, Ghana’s medical team is keeping a vigilant eye on developments reveal 90Min.

The Curious Case of Training Pictures

Interestingly, in a slightly baffling turn of events, Arsenal’s recent release of training photos did indeed feature Partey. A quirk, perhaps, as it turns out these images were captured earlier in the week. Ghana clarified the timeline with a second statement: “He sustained a groin injury during training on Thursday, August 31, 2023. He is currently unavailable as Club Doctors predict he’s likely to be out for a couple of weeks.”

Adapting to Partey’s Absence

The ripple effects of Partey’s injury cannot be understated, more so with Jurrien Timber, the summer recruit, also sidelined. Mikel Arteta, the man steering Arsenal’s ship, might find solace in last season’s defensive tactics. Indications point towards a reshuffled defence – Ben White could be seen moving out of his central position to the right, making room for the formidable pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. Speaking of Gabriel, despite being the highlight of last season’s defence, he’s clocked a mere 24 minutes this term. And as if to address the raised eyebrows regarding Gabriel’s limited pitch-time, Arteta candidly remarked, “I don’t know if he understands but I told him…the best way to do it is when you play, just tell me how blind and wrong I am.”

As Arsenal face these unexpected challenges, fans and analysts will watch closely how Arteta navigates these stormy waters.