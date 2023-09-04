Sancho vs Ten Hag: The Rift at Old Trafford Deepens?

Jadon Sancho and the Shadows of Old Trafford

It’s not every day you witness an English footballer challenging the voice of his manager in the theatre of the public, and even more seldom at a club with the stature of Manchester United. But such is the tumultuous journey of Jadon Sancho.

The ‘Scapegoat’ Saga

Emerging from the corridors of the Emirates Stadium, the red side of Manchester, licking their wounds after a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal, were left with another thorn to pull. Sancho, conspicuously left out of the match squad by manager Erik ten Hag, didn’t remain silent. He boldly took to X, accusing, albeit subtly, his manager of having ulterior motives behind his omission.

Sancho voiced his frustrations: “Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that [are] completely untrue. I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I have been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!”

Man Utd’s Selection Puzzle

The decision by Ten Hag to leave Sancho out took many by surprise, especially given the light attacking options on the bench. The likes of debutant Rasmus Højlund, Alejandro Garnacho, and Facundo Pellistri, who is still cutting his teeth at this level, all made the bench in Sancho’s absence. When quizzed on the matter, Ten Hag was clear that Sancho’s training performance was the sole reason behind his absence.

In the aftermath of the game, the United gaffer emphasised: “You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game he was not selected.”

From Dortmund Darling to Manchester Mystery

Sancho’s arrival at Manchester United in 2021, with a whopping £73m price tag from Borussia Dortmund, was greeted with fanfares. A young English talent, returning from abroad, destined to light up the Premier League. However, the script hasn’t quite panned out as many would’ve anticipated. An England place lost and a form that remains evasive, Sancho’s path has been rocky to say the least.

Even Ten Hag, in the past, felt compelled to give him a three-month hiatus to deal with “physical but also mental” tribulations. This summer’s clarion call was simple: consistency at the highest echelons of football.

But amidst all the undercurrents of tension, Sancho’s love for the badge remains. He said: “All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and [I’m] grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!”

It’s an age-old tale of player vs management. But in the grand halls of Manchester United, such tales aren’t merely anecdotes, they become sagas. Only time will reveal the next chapter of this intricate dance between Sancho and the club’s hierarchy.