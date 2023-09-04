Report: Everton Terminate £25m Midfielder’s Contract

Everton Parts Ways with Gbamin: The Costly Decision Behind the Curtain

The Final Whistle for Gbamin at Goodison Park

In a move that has sent ripples through the football community, Everton have parted ways with midfielder Jean-Phillipe Gbamin. The decision was made official last Friday, the final day of the transfer window, and it’s one that didn’t come cheap for the Merseyside club.

The Contract Dilemma: A Financial Deep Dive

Gbamin, aged 27, was in the last year of his contract, which was set to expire in June 2024. Despite Everton’s attempts to offload him during the summer transfer window for a modest £5 million, no suitors came forward. Faced with limited options, the club chose to terminate his contract, a move that came with a hefty price tag. Though the exact figure remains undisclosed, it’s understood to be a “high seven-figure sum,” according to well-placed sources.

A Journey Marred by Injuries

Gbamin’s time at Everton has been anything but smooth sailing. After a £25 million move from Mainz in August 2019, he managed only eight appearances for the Toffees. His tenure included loan spells at CSKA Moscow and Trabzonspor but was primarily overshadowed by a series of unfortunate injuries.

First, a hamstring injury sidelined him for 229 games shortly after his arrival. Then, in May 2020, he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, keeping him out of action for an additional 309 days.

What’s Next for Gbamin?

The midfielder is now a free agent, free to join any club without a transfer fee. It remains to be seen where he will land next, but one thing is certain: his departure from Everton is a cautionary tale for clubs and players alike.