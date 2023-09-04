Monday, September 4, 2023
SEARCH
HomeTeams - PLBrightonHendrick: 'It was the Evan Ferguson Show, he tore Newcastle apart'

Hendrick: ‘It was the Evan Ferguson Show, he tore Newcastle apart’

0
By Amelia Hartman
Photo IMAGO

EPL Index’s Two Footed Podcast – Daily Roundup with Dave Hendrick

On today’s episode Dave looks at the weekend of Premier League action with big results up and down the league as we Arsenal and United play out a drama filled match, Chelsea’s struggles continue and Brighton batter Newcastle.

Dave offers high praise indeed for Brighton and Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson.

Take your football fandom to the next level with EPL Index! Boasting over 50 free podcasts monthly, we are your premier destination for unparalleled Premier League coverage. Dive deep with news roundups, match previews, deep-dive predictions and all the latest transfer chitter chatter. Experience the difference with us today, no charge or subscription required.

Previous article
Why Goldbridge Thinks Man Utd are in Trouble
Amelia Hartman
Amelia Hartman
More News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Copyright © 2009-2023 EPLIndex.com . All Rights Reserved.