Hendrick: ‘It was the Evan Ferguson Show, he tore Newcastle apart’

EPL Index’s Two Footed Podcast – Daily Roundup with Dave Hendrick

On today’s episode Dave looks at the weekend of Premier League action with big results up and down the league as we Arsenal and United play out a drama filled match, Chelsea’s struggles continue and Brighton batter Newcastle.

Dave offers high praise indeed for Brighton and Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson.

Evan Ferguson has added his name to an exclusive list ✨ pic.twitter.com/lzzOaZxEia — Premier League (@premierleague) September 4, 2023

