Romano: Why Chelsea Nearly Shook The Transfer Market

The Curious Case of Sancho at Old Trafford

In the heart of Manchester, a tale of passion, politics, and football unravels. When Old Trafford’s walls could talk, they might whisper about Jadon Sancho’s shifting fortunes.

Sancho and Chelsea: Almost a Blue?

Jadon Sancho, a name that resonated powerfully through the echoing hallways of football last year, almost bore the blue of Chelsea. This revelation comes after the 23-year-old spark was missing from Manchester United’s recent match against Arsenal.

“Jadon Sancho came on the table when Chelsea and Manchester United discussed about Marc Cucurella in a possible swap deal. However, it was never concrete, close or advanced,” reported by Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel.

The Old Trafford Scene

The Man Utd squad, following a disheartening 3-1 loss to Arsenal, bore the weight of many questions. Among them was the glaring absence of Sancho. Manager Erik ten Hag, post-match, indicated that Sancho’s absence was due to lacklustre training sessions throughout the week. A claim which Sancho ardently refuted, hinting at deeper underlying issues without delving into specifics.

“I’ve been made a ‘scapegoat’… there is another reason,” Sancho quipped.

Since making his much-anticipated switch from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021 for a whopping €85 million, Sancho’s journey in the Theatre of Dreams has been a tad tumultuous. With a tally of only 12 goals and six assists over two seasons, questions arise — is the talent being underutilised or is there more to the story?

The strained relationship between Sancho and Ten Hag has been no secret, coming to a public head after the Arsenal fiasco. Sancho’s limited pitch appearances, mostly off the bench, intensify the narrative of a discord between player and manager.

On The Horizon: Sancho’s Fate?

Sancho’s rollercoaster relationship with Ten Hag isn’t a new chapter. Early 2023 saw Sancho sidelined from the squad, hinting at issues in training commitment. But the latest events underscore a deeper divide, potentially leading to a more extended exclusion from Ten Hag’s playbook.

Unless Old Trafford witnesses a dramatic plot twist, transfer speculations surrounding Sancho come January are inevitable. The world watches, waiting for the next move in this high-stakes game of football and ambition.