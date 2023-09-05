PSV Star’s Unexpected Response to Premier League Pursuit

Liverpool and Brentford, two Premier League sides, set their sights on PSV’s young sensation. However, what seemed like a deadline day coup soon turned into a tale of loyalty, ambitions, and a whopping price tag.

The Rise of Bakayoko

Johan Bakayoko isn’t just any young winger. Within the realm of European football, he’s considered the next big thing. The PSV Eindhoven prodigy caught everyone’s attention with his impressive stint at Jong PSV during the 2021/22 season, boasting 17 goals and 12 assists in a mere 32 league appearances.

Promotion to the PSV senior squad was a natural progression. With 41 appearances, seven goals, and seven assists under his belt from the last season, Bakayoko has been nothing short of electric.

Brentford’s Failed Chase

Brentford’s attempt to lure the young star was more than just a fleeting interest. Reports circling the football community hinted that the Bees were on the brink of signing Bakayoko for a whopping £34m. A considerable feat, given the intense competition and interest around him.

Yet, a revelation has come to light. Bakayoko’s focus was never on the Premier League. Instead, the allure of the Champions League with PSV was too tempting to forsake.

In a candid revelation, the young star mentioned, “Even if they had offered €100m… I want to stay at PSV. We want to become champions of the Netherlands and get as far as possible in the Champions League, that was always my focus.”

Johan Bakayoko on Brentford proposal rejected: “Even if they offer €100m… I wanted to stay with PSV”. 🔴❌ #PSV “We want to become champions of the Netherlands again and then go as far as possible in the UCL… that was always my focus”, told NOS. pic.twitter.com/iqHXONJr3o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 3, 2023

Champions League Dream

PSV’s recent clinching of a place in the Champions League group stage was, undoubtedly, a decisive factor in Bakayoko’s choice. Having overcome Rangers in the play-offs, the prospect of playing on Europe’s grandest stage was a dream Bakayoko couldn’t push aside.

A Former Star Weighs In

Ibrahim Afellay, former PSV icon, however, sees things differently. The return of Hirving Lozano from Napoli could potentially eclipse Bakayoko’s stardom at PSV. Afellay’s sentiment, reflected in his statement to Studio Voetbal, emphasised on PSV’s management potentially urging Bakayoko to move for better prospects.

“As management, you could have said to Bakayoko: we are going to get Lozano, your chances of playing time are diminishing. Especially when you get an offer like that, €40m. Then you actually have to take him away yourself,” remarked Afellay.

Future in Focus

The future remains uncertain. Will Bakayoko thrive at PSV or find himself overshadowed by new signings? The young winger’s decision has stirred both admiration and criticism. But amidst all the speculations, one thing is for sure – Bakayoko’s story is far from over.