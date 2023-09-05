Liverpool Star Attracts £200 Million Bid from Saudi Delegation

Salah’s Anfield Future in the Balance

Saudi Pursuit of Liverpool’s Star

On a typically overcast London morning, a delegation from Saudi Arabia touched down, their intent evident – to secure the signature of Liverpool’s crown jewel, Mohamed Salah. Despite an emphatic insistence from Anfield’s corridors and, notably, from Jurgen Klopp that the Egyptian maestro is firmly rooted in Merseyside, the sands of transfer speculation continue to shift.

Salah, who recently showcased his undying commitment to Liverpool with a stellar performance against Aston Villa, has been the subject of a £150 million bid. This was swiftly rebuffed. Klopp, reflecting on Salah’s dedication, stated: “I never had any doubt about his commitment. He is our player and wants to play here.”

A Rising Bid for the Egyptian Ace

Yet, the whispers are persistent reveal The Daily Mail. The Saudi delegation is believed to be considering sweetening the pot, pushing their offer closer to the £200 million mark. They believe, perhaps optimistically, that Salah might entertain the idea of donning the colours of Al-Ittihad. While the deadline looms on Thursday, divisions within the Saudi camp are apparent. Some believe a switch of focus might be necessary if Tuesday doesn’t bring favourable tidings, while others remain relentless in their pursuit.

Transfers Afoot

In a parallel narrative, the prospect of Salah’s old rival, Sergio Ramos, sharing the turf at Al-Ittihad was dangled tantalisingly. Yet, the Spanish stalwart looks set to rejoin his beloved Sevilla, after having shown up for signing formalities.

Liverpool aren’t untouched by these transfer undertones either. The fresh signing from Bayern Munich, Ryan Gravenberch, has put international duties on hold, opting out of the Holland U21s to channel his energy towards his Anfield initiation. Fans eagerly await his debut, possibly at Wolves on September 16.