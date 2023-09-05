Report: Arsenal and Besiktas Finalise Deal for Record Signing

Pepe’s New Chapter: Arsenal to Besiktas?

Arsenal’s Record Signing Finds New Pastures

While most Premier League clubs have concluded their transfer activities, a certain Ivorian winger’s journey is only just about to unfold. For Arsenal’s once record purchase, Nicolas Pepe, the conclusion to his North London chapter seems imminent.

Besiktas, the famed club from Istanbul, is on the brink of wrapping up a deal for this dynamic Arsenal talent. With the transfer window in Turkey stretching till 15 September, there’s ample time for the t’s to be crossed and the i’s to be dotted.

Pepe’s Time at the Emirates

The 28-year-old winger has been synonymous with high expectations ever since his monumental £72m move. Notwithstanding this, after Declan Rice’s recent arrival, he’s no longer Arsenal’s priciest asset. The turn of events over the past year – a loan spell at Nice and a looming contract expiry at Arsenal – made it evident that his days at the Emirates were numbered. As Mikel Arteta commented, “We are still looking for solutions. There is a lot of communication between his agent and the player and the club at the moment but there is nothing else to announce at the moment.”

Destination Turkey

Our sources at 90Min inform us that Pepe is primed to don the black and white stripes of Besiktas. Arsenal stands to receive a nominal sum for the winger, and it appears Pepe is willing to adjust his financial expectations for this new endeavour in the Super Lig. With earnings nearing £250,000 per week at Arsenal, it’s clear why the Gunners have been eager to facilitate this transition.

Although clubs from the Saudi Pro League expressed interest, Pepe’s heart seems set on continuing his European expedition, with Turkey as the next stop on his footballing journey.