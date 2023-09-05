Report: Stamford Bridge Eye Striker After Recent Setbacks

The Striker Quandary at Stamford Bridge

A Risky Gamble

Chelsea took a bold punt this summer, opting not to secure the services of a proven goal-scorer. Following Nicolas Jackson’s staggering miss during the recent 1-0 upset against Nottingham Forest, the apprehensions of Mauricio Pochettino might just be on the rise. An almost guaranteed goal, Jackson astonishingly sent the ball soaring over the bar from a mere four yards. This unexpected lapse led to dismayed Blues supporters sending their team off the field with audible disapproval.

The Cost of Missed Opportunities

Anthony Elanga’s surprise strike for Forest has already put Chelsea on the back foot in the early season race. Though undeniably talented, Jackson has yet to establish himself as a consistent source of goals. And with a hefty £1 billion outlay on new recruits since the takeover by Todd Boehly and Clearlake last year, the Blues may be thrust into the January market seeking a striker.

Alternatives in the Horizon

There were whispers of Chelsea pondering another striker during the closing stages of the summer window. Instead, they pulled off a £42.5 million coup for versatile forward, Cole Palmer, from Manchester City. Toney Brentford’s very own marksman, Ivan Toney, seems to be on Chelsea’s radar as a prospective January acquisition reveal Evening Standard. In the interim, the responsibility to find the net falls on the existing contingent.

Pochettino’s trust remains firmly with Jackson. Palmer showed glimpses of promise on his first outing. Another option, Deivid Washington, fresh from Santos, did find a spot on the bench, but he remains an unpolished gem. Pochettino chose not to gamble with the young lad even with goals proving elusive. Though Christopher Nkunku is sidelined till possibly November, hopes are pinned on Armando Broja’s anticipated comeback, especially after his severe knee setback last campaign.