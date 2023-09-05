Report: West Ham Eye Former Star for Imminent Return

The Lingard Saga: From City Ground to the Heart of West Ham

A Return to West Ham Beckons

With the echo of boots at Rush Green training ground, Jesse Lingard’s efforts are attracting attention once more. Following a spell away, West Ham sees promise in the former England international, hinting at a reunion. The anticipation surrounds a possible short-term offer for Lingard during this international hiatus.

Yet, like a cautious director of a grand play, manager David Moyes seeks clarity in the script. He yearns for genuine commitment from Lingard before lighting up the stage with a final deal.

A Glimpse of the Likely Future

The whisper in the corridors suggests an incentivised deal, stretching till season’s end, coupled with an option clause. It comes as no surprise, especially when Moyes’ quest for augmenting the attacking arsenal saw hiccups, with prospective deals for Yuri Alberto and Hugo Ekitike not crossing the finish line.

A Journey Filled with Twists

Lingard, now without any tether after his Nottingham Forest tenure, carries memories of a year which many might deem forgettable. The stint at City Ground, under Steve Cooper’s guidance, failed to mirror the midfielder’s prior vigour. A barren run of 17 matches without a goal or assist, and just three appearances post-January paints the picture.

Yet, it wasn’t Forest’s allure alone that swayed Lingard last summer. A package, rumoured to be worth £200,000 weekly, perhaps played its part. This decision brewed a storm during a match last August at City Ground where Hammers’ faithful expressed their disapproval in a rather dramatic manner.

Rekindling Old Flames

But before this whirlwind, Lingard once danced on West Ham’s pitch with elegance. Borrowed from Man United in the latter half of the 2020-21 season, he was no less than mesmerising at the London Stadium, with an enviable tally of nine goals and five assists in merely 16 outings.

As reported by Daily Mail, if the stars align once again, West Ham might witness the revival of a prodigal talent, hoping for a repeat of past glories.