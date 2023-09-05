Everton’s Bold Move in the Transfer Saga

Everton Stand Firm on Gray

Amidst the thrilling buzz of transfer deadline day on 1 September, the Toffees showcased their unwavering commitment to one of their talented wingers. Football Insider reports that Everton bravely turned down a tempting £7.5million offer for Demarai Gray, lodged by the Saudi Pro League’s Al-Ettifaq just as the clock struck 6.30 pm.

The Merseyside club’s decision to hold onto Gray wasn’t just about his valuation. The limited window of time prevented them from securing a replacement that would befit Gray’s calibre.

Al-Ettifaq’s Star-studded Ambitions

Under the leadership of Steven Gerrard, Al-Ettifaq is shaping up to be a formidable force, boasting names like ex-Liverpool heroes Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Yet, their ambitions fell short with Gray, whose Goodison Park future remains rife with speculation.

Adding to the intrigue, Gray’s cherished number 11 shirt has now been claimed by newcomer Jack Harrison.

Gray’s Statement and Everton Tenure

Gray’s own sentiments on the matter were unambiguous. Speaking on Instagram, a quote picked up by the BBC on 3 September, the Jamaican international reflected, “Everton fans have always been great with me but it’s so difficult to play for someone who don’t show you respect as a person.”

Still, his time at Goodison has been marked by brilliance. Acquired from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021 for a mere £1.7 million, Gray’s Premier League re-entry was nothing short of explosive. With a combined 12 goals and six assists over two seasons, he has played a pivotal role, especially in Everton’s fight to stay afloat last season.

Gray’s contract with Everton stretches to June 2024, sweetened with an option for a further 12-month extension on his £25,000-a-week deal.

Everton’s Transfer Window Rollercoaster

The Toffees had their hands full on deadline day. While they held onto Gray, they bid adieu to Alex Iwobi, Tom Cannon, and Neal Maupay who all found new homes within English clubs.

However, the season has been challenging. Despite the heroics last season, Sean Dyche’s men have struggled, as evidenced by their 18th position following a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United on 2 September.