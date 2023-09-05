Report: Newcastle’s Defender in Saudi Spotligh

Jamaal Lascelles and the Saudi Ambition

The wind of change sweeps through St James’ Park, as whispers emerge of Newcastle United’s stalwart captain, Jamaal Lascelles, catching the eye of Saudi Pro League contenders Al-Shabab. It’s a tale of ambition, loyalty, and the relentless ticking of football’s transfer clock.

Al-Shabab’s Grand Design

With the transfer window poised to close on September 7th, Al-Shabab is ambitiously penning their next chapter. Not only are they close to capturing Atletico Madrid’s dazzling winger, Yannick Carrasco, but now Lascelles is firmly in their sights as the potential linchpin for their defence.

Lascelles: To Stay or Not To Stay?

Despite being a beacon of loyalty for Newcastle, Lascelles has faced testing times. Four matches into the Premier League, the seasoned 29-year-old centre-back has yet to make his mark. A fleeting appearance against Brighton only fuelled speculations about his future. Under Eddie Howe’s management, he’s been pushed down the pecking order. While his heart may reside at St James’ Park, the allure of consistent first-team football might just be too potent to resist.

“The 29-year-old is currently fourth-choice centre-back in Eddie Howe’s plans and although he is happy at St James’ Park he could be tempted by a move away in search of regular first-team football.” – Reported by Team Talk

The Clock Ticks on Lascelles’ Contract

Time is of the essence. With Lascelles in the twilight year of his contract, Newcastle faces a pivotal decision. Do they cash in on their captain now or risk the prospect of him departing for nothing next summer?

Al-Shabab, sensing an opportunity, prepares to challenge Newcastle’s determination to retain their skipper. However, it’s a game of nerve. Will Eddie Howe be willing to part with Lascelles, especially with Newcastle’s Champions League journey promising to stretch their resources?

Only time will tell if the heart or ambition will dictate the next step in Lascelles’ illustrious career.