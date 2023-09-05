Wolves Star Seals New Deal, Returns to Former Club on Loan

Podence’s New Chapter at Wolves: A Return to Olympiakos Awaits

The shimmering world of football has once again thrown a curveball, leaving Wolves’ aficionados in a daze. The club’s dynamo, Daniel Podence, in a sudden twist of events, has pledged his loyalty further with a new contract but simultaneously embarks on a nostalgic journey back to Olympiakos for a season-long spell.

The Unravelling Tale

The 27-year-old maestro, who once donned the vibrant colours of the Greek giants between 2018 and 2020, leading them to a Super League title in his concluding season, now finds himself once again entwined in the tapestry of his former side. Since his £16.6m transfer to Wolves in January 2020, Podence has graced the pitch in 105 instances but is yet to leave his mark this season.

His renewed ties with Wolves now stretch until 2025, with a shimmering possibility of adding another year to it.

Between Loyalty and Opportunities

Wolves’ sporting connoisseur, Matt Hobbs, candidly expressed, “It’s no secret that Daniel was keen to look at new options. This is an opportunity for him to go back where he was and play European football, and he was great in understanding that for us to allow it, he had to sign a contract.”

While the path has been paved for Podence’s European sojourn, Hobbs hasn’t closed the chapter on him donning the gold and black again. He elucidated, “There’s still a possibility Daniel comes back and plays for Wolves again, but it was the right time to let him go and play this season. He can either come back after the season or we’ll be negotiating next summer with a player with a longer contract.”

A Wolves’ Summer Saga

Reported by BBC Sport, Podence’s loan move marks the ninth such arrangement this summer for Wolves, coupled with the sale of eight more stalwarts, painting a vivid picture of the club’s strategy under the stewardship of their new gaffer, Gary O’Neil. Amidst this whirlwind of changes, Wolves currently reside 15th in the Premier League table, having amassed a trio of points from their inaugural four fixtures.