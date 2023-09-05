Report: West Ham Star the Next Big Move for Saudi Club?

West Ham’s Aguerd: Al-Ittihad’s New Target?

In the twisting maze that is the transfer window, clubs play their cards close to their chests. But sometimes, a curveball gets thrown that leaves fans and pundits alike with their jaws agape. This week’s surprise? Al-Ittihad’s reported bid for West Ham’s defensive maestro, Nayef Aguerd.

A Year of Rising Stars

It’s been a whirlwind year for Aguerd. Joining the Hammers from Rennes for a tidy sum of £30 million, he’s since woven himself into the very fabric of West Ham’s defence. Some even say he’s morphed into one of the Premier League’s top centre-backs.

A pivotal figure for Morocco in their commendable World Cup journey in Qatar, Aguerd’s star has been on the ascent. And, as if to place a cherry atop his debut season, he was at the heart of West Ham’s triumphant Europa Conference League campaign.

Al-Ittihad’s Ambitious Vision

Fresh from having their monumental £150 million bid for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah rebuffed, Al-Ittihad aren’t letting the grass grow under their feet. As managed by former Tottenham’s head honcho, Nuno Espirito Santo, and with a squad boasting names like Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, they’re clearly setting the bar high.

So, what’s the timeline? Al-Ittihad has until 7 September to pin down a deal for Aguerd. A tight window, but in football, sometimes miracles do happen off the pitch as much as on.

Aguerd’s Footprints on the Pitch

His merits don’t just reside in a trophy cabinet. Aguerd’s knack for tackles and his aerial prowess is legendary. The recent Chelsea match stands testament, where he etched his name on the scorecard.

Just this season, he’s donned West Ham’s colours thrice. But, a suspension saw him sidelined during their clash against Brighton. Still, Aguerd’s numbers with the Hammers are impressive: 33 matches under his belt, punctuated with three goals since his arrival. His earlier stint at Rennes, which included some dazzling Champions League appearances, saw him feature 80 times.

What’s Next for the Hammers?

While West Ham fans may be biting their nails over Aguerd’s potential exit, it’s worth noting that the club isn’t exactly caught off guard. Their recent acquisition, Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart, suggests that they’re already thinking about reinforcing their backline.

Yet, losing Aguerd, especially given his recent form and influence, would be a blow.

This ongoing saga, as reported by Football Insider, has thrown a cat among the pigeons. As the clock ticks down on the transfer window, one can’t help but wonder where the pieces will finally fall.