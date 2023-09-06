Wan-Bissaka’s Future: The Big Talks Underway at United

Emerging from Shadows

At the dawn of 2021, Aaron Wan-Bissaka found himself on the outskirts of Manchester United’s core team, a puzzle piece struggling to fit. Fast forward a year, and the narrative is significantly different. The 25-year-old right-back, now stepping into the final chapter of the contract he penned after departing Crystal Palace in 2019, has displayed such growth under Erik ten Hag that the powers-that-be at Old Trafford are taking notice.

From Sidelines to Spotlight

Before Ten Hag’s arrival at the Theatre of Dreams, Wan-Bissaka faced challenging times. The initial months saw him benched, away from the main XI, perhaps reflecting on the glory days at Selhurst Park. However, change arrived with the Dutch strategist. As reported by The Telegraph, Wan-Bissaka vividly explained how Ten Hag meticulously worked on refining the timing of his offensive runs, transforming him from a traditional right-back to a dynamic, forward-thinking entity.

His revival under Ten Hag isn’t just evident in words. It materialised on the pitch. On the Premier League’s opening weekend, it was his crucial assist against Wolves that secured the three points for the Red Devils. Notably, he’s stamped his presence in all the games this season, showcasing his evolved skill set.

Consistency is Key

Wan-Bissaka’s ambitions are clear; he yearns for regular game time. And with Ten Hag at the helm, he’s not just playing – he’s thriving. Even with players like Diogo Dalot, who’s adeptly filled the left-back void in Luke Shaw’s absence, the right-back berth remains Wan-Bissaka’s fortress.

The Red Devils’ hierarchy did glance towards other right-back options in recent times. Names like Kieran Trippier came into the mix, but as the transfer window wrapped up, their focus shifted leftwards, addressing injuries to Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. On the right, it’s evident – Wan-Bissaka and Dalot are Ten Hag’s go-to choices.

A Future Beckons

The current management is clearly smitten. Ten Hag, in his candid moments, hasn’t shied away from heaping praise on the resurgent right-back. After all, a manager’s trust is vital, and it seems that Wan-Bissaka’s consistent displays might just earn him a prolonged stay at Old Trafford.

Recall the £50million transfer that brought him to Manchester from Crystal Palace. That season held promise, as the English national side came calling. Although an unfortunate injury hampered his debut, Wan-Bissaka could still opt for DR Congo.

The narrative is clear: a young defender, under the right guidance, has found his rhythm and is on the path to carving out a legacy. As discussions over a long-term deal past 2025 gain momentum, one can’t help but anticipate what the next chapters hold for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Manchester United.