Jacobs: Al-Ittihad’s Strategic Bid for Liverpool’s Salah Looms

Salah’s Merseyside Future in the Balance?

The Anfield Conundrum

Despite a glittering tenure at Anfield, Liverpool face a potential roadblock with their star player, Mo Salah. With only until January to find a suitable replacement, Liverpool might be in a quandary even if they stand to receive a hefty sum for the 31-year-old talisman. Waiting for the January transfer window could arguably set back their ambitions for the season.

Saudi Interest Peaks

The closing of the Saudi top-flight window on September 7 hints at the prospect of last-minute transfers. “The Saudi top-flight window closes on September 7. That means we might see a late flurry of business in the next few days,” Ben Jacobs reported in the CaughtOffSide Column. Rumours suggest Salah is in the crosshairs of Saudi club Al-Ittihad, though Liverpool’s official position is that their prolific Egyptian forward remains off the market.

As Jacobs highlighted, “There has been a lot of talk about Mo Salah making a late move to Al-Ittihad. Liverpool’s stance remains that the Egyptian striker is not for sale.” Notably, with an Al-Ittihad delegation currently in London, the rumour mills are abuzz. Their potential second bid, rumoured to be a staggering £200m, awaits confirmation. Is this an audacious attempt to make headlines or a genuine effort to secure Salah’s signature?

The allure for Al-Ittihad is clear. They aspire for Salah to feature in this year’s Club World Cup in Jeddah. However, the intricacies of such transfers mean Al-Ittihad might not be the designated club for Salah come 2024.

The Broader Saudi Picture

Riyadh’s Al-Hilal previously had their eyes on Salah, placing him in esteemed company with Messi and their recent signing, Neymar. For now, they seem content with Neymar gracing their lineup, sidelining any move for Salah. Yet, another contender, Al-Ahli, might join the fray next summer.

Ben Jacobs opined, “So whereas Saudi dealmakers have a low confidence anything is possible with Salah, senior figures at Al-Ittihad would still prefer to not give up.”