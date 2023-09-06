The Palhinha Equation: How United Tackled the Window

Old Trafford’s Intricate Ballet

Manchester United, steeped in history and grandeur, as the new Premier League season beckoned, appeared to have navigated a mostly calm transfer season. The potential hiccup in Rasmus Hojlund’s fitness was but a speck in an otherwise promising horizon. The boardroom at Old Trafford would undoubtedly be chuffed with their recruitment strategy.

Indeed, with a hefty outlay of £163 million potentially rocketing to £180m, the crucial positions of a forward, a custodian between the sticks, and a central midfield linchpin had been secured. Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Hojlund became the subjects of much talk, with Kane’s prospects shelved earlier in the year.

Behind the Scenes at United

Yet, beneath this veneer of perfection, the rumour mill churned. The whispers echoed across corridors, suggesting that, beyond these marque signings, United’s further dalliances in the market would be shaped by how well they bid adieu to their existing squad members.

The perennial struggle of relinquishing peripheral players, intricately tied to the club’s balance sheet in compliance with financial regulations, created ripples of tension. It was this backdrop that saw the final week of the transfer window turn frenetic and unexpectedly lively.

The Cucurella Conundrum

Chelsea, not unfamiliar to the dance of loans, had been entertaining overtures for Cucurella throughout the summer. But it was United’s intent that bore the hallmark of determination. Despite being top-tier competitors, the potential transfer didn’t raise eyebrows.

A huddle between the clubs saw Chelsea’s initial asking price set at £7 million, a figure United seemed hesitant to match. Yet, hope prevailed that an accord could be reached before Chelsea’s encounter with AFC Wimbledon.

Switching the Spotlight: Amrabat’s Arrival

Transitioning from Cucurella to Reguilon opened newer avenues for United to pursue Sofyan Amrabat. Ten Hag, the manager with an ever-evolving wishlist, had been vocal about fortifying the midfield. Following United’s less-than-stellar performance in the season’s onset, this became paramount.

Destiny, it seemed, favoured Amrabat’s move to United. Aided by his change of representation to SEG — the same agency as Ten Hag — the path to Old Trafford became clearer. However, tussling with Fiorentina over the transfer fee proved a challenge. As The Athletic unveiled, amidst negotiations for Cucurella, a loan bid of €2 million for Amrabat was tabled by United, a figure Fiorentina rebuffed.

The Italian outfit’s demands were clear: a €35 million package, complete with specifics. Despite prolonged discussions, United’s offer fell short, leading Fiorentina to pull the plug on the negotiations.

The Palhinha Pursuit

Bayern Munich’s shifting priorities, influenced in part by their admiration for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, interwove with United’s narrative. Palhinha, after showcasing his prowess against United, had garnered Ten Hag’s respect. The midfielder’s inclination towards a move to Manchester was palpable.

Yet, United, always the strategists, opted for the younger Amrabat. The scales could have potentially tilted in favour of Palhinha had McTominay been sold to Bayern, but the Scotsman remained, as did van de Beek.

The transfer window, however, hasn’t entirely descended, with Turkish football offering another opportunity. Despite rebuffing a £1 million loan bid for van de Beek, United still have the potential to augment their £52 million transfer earnings.

United’s Financial Fandango

While £52 million is a sum many would envy, the revenue generated by some of United’s rivals, such as Manchester City and Chelsea, have overshadowed this figure.

United’s challenge in the transfer market is multi-faceted. High-value contracts, past decisions, and FFP restrictions all play a role. Their brush with a €300,000 fine by UEFA over a “minor break-even deficit” looms large.

The complexity of financial regulations, coupled with the Glazers’ reservations about dipping into their personal reserves, made frugality this summer an imperative for United.

Wrapping up the Window

Despite these challenges, United can look back at this window with a sense of accomplishment. Priority acquisitions were made, and additional requirements were met, albeit with some challenges.

The shadow of previous errors might have slightly marred the summer, but the Red Devils have once again shown resilience and ambition, ready to take on the Premier League with renewed vigour.