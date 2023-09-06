Referee Chatter Demystified in Webb and Owen’s New Show

A Glimpse Inside the Referee’s World: Webb and Owen Dive into VAR

The echoes of whistles, roaring crowds, and the pulsating tension of a Premier League fixture are elements that every football aficionado knows. But the subtle exchanges between the referee and their video counterpart (VAR) remain behind a curtain of secrecy – until now.

Audio Revelations: The Webb-Owen Deep Dive

PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited), the custodians of refereeing in England, have bestowed upon fans an unprecedented treat. The cryptic communications between the on-field referees and the VAR during the first four weeks of the new Premier League campaign are now being unveiled.

Titled “Match Officials Mic’d Up”, this 26-minute special will feature former Premier League referee Howard Webb elucidating several on-pitch decisions. Michael Owen, while an unexpected choice, serves as the inquisitive mind guiding the audience through this revealing journey.

Flashback: Manchester City’s Contentious Offside

In the wake of refereeing quandaries, one stands out: the perplexing offside verdict during Manchester City’s recent game, which left Fulham’s Marco Silva in a furore and even earned Erling Haaland’s empathy. Amid these controversies, Match Officials Mic’d Up is a golden ticket to understanding the mechanics of refereeing.

First Impressions and More

The Webb-Owen alliance isn’t a new spectacle. Back on 15 May 2023, the show premiered on the Premier League’s in-house channel. One memorable segment showcased Owen, expression enigmatic, absorbing Webb’s rationale behind Newcastle United’s contentious penalty against Arsenal.

Similarly, Webb graced Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, enlightening Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on a series of decisions from the 2022/23 Premier League season. The novelty of hearing referees articulate their logic in the midst of match fury was an enlightening experience. While some decisions made under VAR’s watch were lauded, Webb conceded an oversight regarding Brentford’s January 2023 penalty against Bournemouth.

Match Officials Mic’d Up: The Broadcast Schedule

For those marking their calendars, the debut episode of the 2023/24 season’s “Match Officials Mic’d Up” graces the UK on Wednesday, 6 September. With just 39 matches into the season, referees have already had to make roughly 245 decisions per game. In an age where every decision can spark social media outrage, the referees have faced nearly 10,000 potential flashpoints.

Most recently, Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag expressed scepticism over VAR when Alejandro Garnacho’s potential goal was flagged offside. Webb may well bring clarity to such incidents in the upcoming episode.

The Future of VAR Audio?

For ardent fans eager to dissect Premier League refereeing decisions, the prospect of real-time VAR audio during matches would be tantalising. As rugby union has shown, allowing viewers to eavesdrop on in-game official discussions can be both enlightening and engaging.

However, Webb has clarified that broadcasting these exchanges live during Premier League matches is currently forbidden by FIFA regulations. Yet, he hints at potential evolutions in this domain, pondering where this might lead. For now, fans can savour the insights provided by these post-match revelations, with Wednesday night promising another enticing episode.

How to Watch “Match Officials Mic’d Up” in the UK: