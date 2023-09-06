Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez: A Saga of Disillusionment

Early Promise at Stamford Bridge

Enzo Fernandez made quite the entrance into the English football scene. Having just showcased his flair with Benfica and the Argentine squad during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Stamford Bridge was abuzz with excitement. Chelsea didn’t hesitate to put forward a then-record-shattering €121 million to acquire the young maestro.

However, records in the world of football, much like promises, are often broken. Soon after, Chelsea outdid their own record, fetching Moises Caicedo from Brighton with a price tag that had the potential to climb to a staggering €134m.

Challenge in the Capital

For all the money that exchanged hands, Chelsea’s trajectory did not skyrocket as expected. Last season, the West London club’s board, led by Todd Boehly, invested over €600m in fresh talent. Yet, amidst managerial instability and sacking two permanent managers, it seemed the club was struggling to find its rhythm. The result? A surprising 12th place finish, leading to a glaring absence from European football.

The new season, unfortunately, carries echoes of the past. Chelsea are languishing again in the 12th position, with a mere four points from four Premier League outings. The recent defeat at their own backyard to Nottingham Forest adds to the growing list of concerns.

The bigger picture is even more troubling. Since the advent of the Boehly era, Chelsea’s expenditure on fresh signings has surpassed the €1 billion mark. But the glittering stars, when assembled, don’t necessarily form a constellation. Chelsea, despite their deep pockets, appear as a side still searching for cohesion and quality.

Fernandez’s Dilemma

But, as Fichajes reports, Fernandez’s personal journey has been far from what he had envisioned upon his high-profile arrival. The void of European football and the squad’s current state of play are making the Argentine contemplate his future with the Blues.

While some might find a touch of credibility in these claims, one needs to approach them with caution. Fichajes, though a known name, hasn’t always been the epitome of reliability.

Another point to ponder is the contractual obligation. With a commitment stretching until 2031, even if Fernandez were to genuinely contemplate an exit, extracting him from the clutches of Chelsea would require a fiscal gesture of gargantuan proportions.