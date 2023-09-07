Colwill’s Chelsea Commitment: A Nudge from a Former Red

Lallana’s Crucial Counsel

In the swirling whirlpool of football’s summer speculations, few stories held water quite as steadfastly as Levi Colwill’s future. Just 20, with a sparkling spell at Brighton & Hove Albion under his belt, murmurs of his departure were rife. Yet it was amidst the gulls and greens of Brighton where he received counsel, changing the trajectory of his nascent career.

For behind the young defender’s choice to solidify his future at Stamford Bridge, lay the words of a former Red, and an esteemed colleague from his Brighton days. This isn’t just a tale of club loyalty. It’s a testimony to the profound impact that seasoned players like Adam Lallana can have on young upstarts.

A Liverpool Link & Chelsea’s Gain

Despite the Merseyside’s beckoning call for Colwill, Lallana’s tales from his Southampton days with Mauricio Pochettino became the beacon. The once commanding force of Liverpool’s midfield had words of gold about the new Chelsea boss.

Speaking candidly before potentially donning the Three Lions, Colwill said, ‘I have had conversations with Adam.’ Lallana’s insights proved pivotal. ‘He told me about how much of a good guy he (Pochettino) was and he thinks he is a really good manager and I took that on board when I was making my decision.’ He revealed to Daily Mail.

Pochettino: More than a Manager

The resonance of Lallana’s words crystallised when Colwill met the man himself. Not just a strategist on the field, Pochettino proved himself a mentor off it. Elucidating this, Colwill shared, ‘When I finally met him (Pochettino), I realised everything Adam said was true.‘

Pochettino’s unique approach was clear. As Colwill described: ‘That’s a big difference, him showing that there are two sides whereas the majority of managers may just look at you like a footballer, which he doesn’t. That helps me play my best football. I know I’m going to improve. I can guarantee that. He’s such a good manager and he will push me, he won’t let me have any off-days, that’s what I need.‘

Eyes on the Lion’s Prize

With the recent stumble against Nottingham Forest, Colwill’s focus shifts. Adorning the England crest, he aspires to dazzle and return to Chelsea, instilling his learnings and, undoubtedly, Lallana’s guidance. As the Blues regroup, their young star, influenced by a former Liverpool talisman, prepares to shine brighter.