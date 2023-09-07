Chelsea Icon Ponders Retirement in New Documentary

Chelsea’s Prodigal Son Contemplates a Final Curtain

As the sun sets on a career rich with talent and grace, Chelsea’s luminary, Eden Hazard, sparks whispers of hanging up his boots. His illustrious journey, punctuated with triumphs and tribulations, is captured intimately in the soon-to-be-released documentary on the Belgian national team, titled ‘Believe’.

Hazard’s Spanish Saga

Once lauded as Chelsea’s crown jewel, Hazard’s transfer to the Spanish titans, Real Madrid, bore a hefty price tag of an initial £89m, potentially swelling to a staggering £150m. Yet, the tale of Hazard in Madrid is one tinged with bitter-sweetness. With only 76 appearances over four seasons and a mere seven goals to his name, injuries cast a long shadow over his tenure. A sobering 18 injuries sidelined him from a staggering 95 fixtures for both club and nation.

In stark contrast, Chelsea fans would fondly reminisce on the days when Hazard, rarely benched by injuries, lit up Stamford Bridge. With an enviable record of 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances for the Blues, his resilience was undisputed.

Legacy on the Line

And while some English clubs did bat their eyelids towards Hazard post his Madrid exit, his fitness concerns loomed large, acting as deterrents. In ‘Believe’, Hazard candidly admits, “It’s time to enjoy life by drinking a few beers,” sparking rumours of a potential retirement at just 32.

However, his illustrious career is not just confined to Chelsea memories. The winger clinched two La Liga titles and the revered Champions League trophy with Real Madrid.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the docu-series promises a deep dive into the life and times of Belgian national players, including Johan Bakayoko, Amadou Onana, Jan Vertonghen, and of course, Hazard himself.

As the world awaits the documentary’s revelations, Chelsea aficionados might just hope for a Stamford Bridge encore.