Report: Three-Way Tug of War Heats Up for Coveted Defender

As the mercury drops and the festive fixtures pile up, Premier League managers start to dream. For Liverpool, Newcastle, and Tottenham, it appears that Lloyd Kelly is emerging as a shared aspiration.

A Wanted Man in Bournemouth

Kelly, the 24-year-old stalwart of Bournemouth’s backline, has caught the eyes of some of English football’s most illustrious clubs. As reported by 90Min, his contract at the Vitality Stadium is set to run out at the end of the 2023/24 season. Yet, unlike others who might jump at the first chance of a top end Premier League adventure, Kelly has held his cards close to his chest, showing no haste in committing his future.

“The 24-year-old is out of contract at the Vitality Stadium at the end of the 2023/24 season and he is in no rush to put pen to paper on fresh terms.”

Tottenham’s Unfinished Business

The North London club’s affection for Kelly isn’t a recent affair. On the last day of the summer transfer window, Spurs put forth a whopping £20m bid. Bournemouth, perhaps foreseeing the upcoming interest in their prized asset, held their ground in search of a higher valuation, primarily due to the narrow timeframe left to find a fitting replacement.

“Bournemouth rejected a late £20m bid from Tottenham to sign Kelly.”

Despite their failed bid, Tottenham’s interest is far from over. Following the departure of Davinson Sanchez to Galatasaray, murmurs from North London suggest they’re gearing up for another swoop in January. The young Ashley Phillips, fresh from Blackburn Rovers and still tasting the thrills of his new Premier League surroundings, is currently filling the void. Still, Spurs might be looking for a more seasoned campaigner in Kelly to firm up their defence.

Liverpool and Newcastle Enter the Fray

While Tottenham may have made the first move, they’re certainly not alone in this dance. Liverpool, with their cautious summer glance at a new left-sided centre-back, and Newcastle, with their ever-present need for defensive solidity, are believed to be preparing their overtures.

Liverpool’s past interests, including Levi Colwill and Micky Van de Ven, have moved on, refocusing their attention on Kelly. Newcastle, having faced injuries to key defensive personnel like Fabian Schar and Sven Botman, find themselves in a precarious situation, one that Kelly could potentially alleviate.

“Newcastle added depth at full-back over the summer window but did not bring in reinforcements at the heart of defence.”

From Bristol to Bournemouth… and Beyond?

It was only in 2019 that Kelly made the jump from Bristol City to Bournemouth for a fee of £13m. The south coast has been kind to him, but the winds of change, often unpredictable, are blowing. As January approaches, the question isn’t just about where Lloyd Kelly might end up, but how this potential move will shake up the Premier League hierarchy.