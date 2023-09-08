Two More Accusations Surface Against United’s Antony

Manchester United’s Antony Faces Further Allegations

Manchester’s Old Trafford has been the epicentre of many a storm, but the recent tempest surrounding Manchester United’s Brazilian star Antony adds an unexpected twist to the club’s narrative.

Rising Accusations

News from Brazil indicates that two additional women have now come forth with claims that they were assaulted by the celebrated Manchester United winger. It’s a story that’s taken not only the football community but also the world at large by surprise.

Following accusations from his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin about assaults allegedly happening between June 2022 and May of the following year, Antony, 23, now finds himself at the heart of investigations by both Brazilian authorities and the Greater Manchester Police.

Antony, who has faced the ramifications of the ongoing allegations by being excluded from the Brazil squad’s line-up for upcoming internationals, took to social media, stating:

“From the beginning I have handled this issue seriously and respectfully, providing the due clarifications to the police authority.”

Digging Deeper

Extra, a well-known Brazilian outlet, painted a clearer picture of the unfolding events. Their report on Thursday suggests that Rayssa de Freitas made a police report against Antony back in May 2022. She alleges the need for hospital care following an incident in Antony’s vehicle, involving another woman and a hairdresser post a night out in Sao Paulo.

Yet another narrative surfaces from Ingrid Lana, aged 33. She vividly describes an unsettling event at Antony’s English residence last October. In her words during an interview slated for a Sunday release with Record TV, Lana narrated:

“He tried to have (sexual) relations with me and I didn’t want to.”

United’s Stance

The Red Devils, who brought Antony into their fold for a staggering €100million (£85.9m; $107.1m) just last year, chose to reserve their comments on the fresh accusations. Nonetheless, they echoed their sentiments from earlier in the week, emphasising, “taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”