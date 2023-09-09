Report: Everton’s £110K-a-Week Question Mark Looms?

Gomes on the Brink at Everton?

Everton’s rich tapestry, woven with characters of intrigue and tales of talent, is set to part ways with another of its threads. The limelight now falls on the Portuguese maestro, Andre Gomes, who seems to be nearing his Goodison Park exit.

The Grand Exodus Continues

Fresh off the heels of Demerai Gray’s surprising switch to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, the echo around the Goodison corridors whispers Andre Gomes might just be the next name to exit the Merseyside arena. If you’ve been tracking Everton’s recent transfers, reported by Football Insider, you’d recognise this pattern.

The 30-year-old midfield dynamo, once hailed for his footballing elegance in the heart of Catalonia with Barcelona, hasn’t quite had the fairytale at Everton many anticipated. It’s not been all gloom and doom – after all, a century of appearances in the royal blue does speak volumes. But his £110,000-a-week paycheque seems to weigh heavily, especially when you consider he’s been absent from the Toffees’ line-up since May 2022.

Loan Tales & Merseyside Memories

After a journey southwards to the reigning Ligue 1 champions, Lille, the 2022-23 season seemed promising for Gomes. Dazzling the French crowd on 27 occasions, the stats reveal a decent tally of three goals and a duo of assists. Yet, Lille opted against sealing the deal permanently for the Benfica youth gem.

Back in England, his Everton chapter reads two goals and seven assists since his initial rendezvous in 2018, following a move that culminated in a solid £22 million deal the subsequent year.

Everton’s Summer Shakeup

It’s clear that the winds of change are blowing strongly over Goodison Park. Jean-Philippe Gbamin, once seen as the midfield anchoring solution, bid his adieu. Names like Moise Kean, Alex Iwobi, Tom Cannon, Ellis Simms, and Niels Nkounkou have also inked their farewells on the Merseyside pages post the 2022-23 campaign.

Perhaps what’s more pressing for the Toffees’ faithful is the state of play on the pitch. As the Premier League saga unfolds, Sean Dyche’s brigade are in search of that elusive first win. The post-international break fixture pins them against Arsenal on 17 September – a date many will be keenly marking on their calendars.

What Lies Ahead for Gomes?

One of the most enchanting things about football is its unpredictable nature. For Gomes, a new chapter beckons, be it at Everton or elsewhere. As for the Toffees, in the midst of transition, fans will hope this period of flux crystallises into a brighter future.