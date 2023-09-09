Report: Chelsea’s Latest Buy Faces Debut Delays

A Debut Delayed: The Chelsea-Lavia Saga

At Stamford Bridge, a familiar sigh resonates. Romeo Lavia, Chelsea’s £53 million acquisition from Southampton last month, faces an uncertain debut. The plot? An untimely injury at training, just when the anticipation around his debut was at its zenith.

But Lavia’s journey to Chelsea wasn’t without its twists and turns. The Belgian midfielder, previously associated with Manchester City’s youth setup, spurned advances from Liverpool, choosing instead the allure of Chelsea. But the fans’ wait to see him in Blue continues.

Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea’s head coach, had earlier dropped hints of Lavia’s integration process, citing the player’s need for “a few weeks” to adjust. The focus then was on match fitness and tactical blending. Now, it’s an unfortunate injury that disrupts plans.

An Unexpected Twist: Training Ground Blues

🇧🇪🚨 Romeo Lavia just got injured at training session today with #ChelseaFC.

🤒📊 Could be a muscle tear at the ankle… More to follow. #CFC #DiablesRouges — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) September 8, 2023

Sacha Tavolieri, didn’t mince words on his update: “Romeo Lavia just got injured at training session today with Chelsea. Could be a muscle tear at the ankle… more to follow.” As of now, the Chelsea camp remains silent, not offering any further details. If predictions hold, Lavia might be off-pitch for over a month, adding to Chelsea’s growing list of sidelined debutants.

New Signings, Same Old Story

Chelsea’s recent track record with injuries, especially concerning new signings, is a cause for concern. Their luck, or the lack thereof, has been almost uncanny. Christopher Nkunku’s knee surgery means he won’t don the Chelsea blue till December. Following closely in this injury saga is Carney Chukwuemeka, whose knee injury in a match against West Ham adds to the club’s woes.

Such injuries, especially after a whopping £400 million splurge on new talent this summer, raise eyebrows. Since Todd Boehly’s takeover in May 2022, the club’s expenditure surpassed the £1 billion benchmark. But the table tells a different tale. Chelsea, sitting at a sobering 12th position before the international break, have yet to find their groove.

Looking Ahead

Chelsea’s summer seemed promising. A £400 million infusion of fresh talent hinted at a season of dominance. Yet, injuries and unanticipated setbacks paint a different picture.

The looming question remains: can Chelsea turn their fortunes around post the international break, or will the injury plague continue to shadow their aspirations?

For now, the fans wait, hoping for the tide to turn, and for the day they finally see their new signings in action.