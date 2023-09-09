Man Utd’s Antony – TV Denial: ‘The truth will come out’

Antony of Manchester United Breaks Silence on Allegations

The Denial

In a recent interview aired on Brazilian TV, Manchester United’s young forward, Antony, vehemently denied allegations of assault that have been swirling around him. He clarified his stance, stating emphatically, “I never attacked any woman”. This heartfelt statement was made during his conversation on Fofocalizando, a show broadcast on the Brazilian network SBT.

He expressed confidence that in time, “the truth will come out”, a line that echoes the sentiments of those who have found themselves at the centre of such stormy controversies.

💣 ANTONY SPEAKS Antony’s first words since the serious allegations made against him as pressure mounts on manchester united to follow brazils lead. Translated in English. pic.twitter.com/UGFbalKkDn — Football X (@Football__X) September 9, 2023

Allegations in Detail

Monday saw a shocking revelation when Brazilian news platform, UOL, released allegations made by Antony’s former girlfriend. She accused him of a physical altercation that allegedly took place in a Manchester hotel room on 15 January. Gabriela Cavallin, the accuser, said that an alleged “headbutt” from Antony resulted in a cut on her head, warranting medical attention. Further, she claimed that an impact to her chest led to damage to a silicone breast implant, necessitating surgical intervention.

But Cavallin’s accusation isn’t the only one Antony is grappling with. Ingrid Lana, a 33-year-old banking professional, came forward with her own account. In a snippet from an interview set to air in Brazil, Lana alleges that a confrontation with Antony at his Manchester residence in October 2022 saw her being “pushed against a wall”, leading to injury.

Antony hasn’t remained silent against these accusations. Taking to social media, he stated in relation to Cavallin’s claims:

“I can calmly state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the other evidence that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made.”

Manchester United’s Stance & Broader Implications

Manchester United, a club deeply intertwined in the fabric of English football, addressed the situation by acknowledging the gravity of the allegations, stating that they are taking them “seriously”. The storm has also affected Antony’s international aspirations. Brazil took the decisive step of removing him from the squad as soon as these “facts became public” due to the impending need for a thorough investigation.

While the Red Devils have not provided clarity on whether Antony will make the team sheet for their upcoming clash against Brighton on 16 September, they are closely monitoring the situation.

The local authorities, Greater Manchester Police (GMP), have also weighed in. They confirmed that they are “aware of the allegations made and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this report.”

Rising Star – Turbulent Times

Antony’s talents on the pitch have made him a crucial asset for both Manchester United and the Brazilian national side. His recent exclusion from the national squad has clearly taken a toll. Reflecting on this, he shared:

“It was difficult [being cut from the national team]. It made me really sad, because it’s something that I’m 100% sure is not true.”

The coming days will be telling as investigations unfold and the world awaits clarity on this matter involving a young footballing prodigy.