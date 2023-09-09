Report: Brighton To Reward Their Sensational Star

Kaoru Mitoma: Brighton’s Rising Sun

A Star Ascends on the South Coast

In the bustling lanes of Brighton, a tale of ambition, talent, and footballing prowess is being written. At the heart of this narrative stands Kaoru Mitoma, the Japanese winger who has illuminated the Premier League with his flair and finesse.

From Union Saint-Gilloise to Seagulls’ Stardom

Mitoma’s journey to Brighton’s first-team squad is one of perseverance and dedication. After two seasons with partner club Union Saint-Gilloise, the 26-year-old found his rhythm in the 2022/23 season. With seven goals and five assists, he played an instrumental role in Roberto De Zerbi’s tactical masterclass, helping the Seagulls secure a coveted spot in the Europa League.

His international prowess was also on display as he made four impactful substitute appearances for Japan in the 2022 World Cup. The 26-year-old broke into the Seagulls’ first-team squad in 2022/23 highlighting his meteoric rise.

A New Season, A Renewed Vigour

The 2023/24 campaign has seen Mitoma carry forward his electric form. A goal and three assists before the September international break is a testament to his continued influence on the pitch. Brighton, recognising his invaluable contributions, are poised to reward him with an improved contract.

Negotiations and the Path Ahead

As 90min reported, discussions regarding Mitoma’s new contract commenced post the January transfer window. The negotiations, it seems, are progressing positively towards a fruitful agreement. While his current contract with Brighton is set to expire in 2025, the allure of the AMEX Stadium and the promise of the project under De Zerbi might just see him extend his stay.

The Gaze of European Giants

Mitoma’s prowess hasn’t gone unnoticed. Footballing behemoths like Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona, and Napoli have cast admiring glances his way. Yet, Brighton remains optimistic.

“Obviously he’s [Mitoma] another player that will be in the spotlight in the next transfer window”

Brighton CEO Paul Barber remarked regarding Mitoma’s interest The Beautiful Game podcast. He further added:

“We’re very fortunate from a financial point of view that we’re not a club that has to sell players to survive.”

Brighton’s Legacy of Unearthing Gems

Brighton’s scouting network deserves commendation. From Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to Ben White and Leandro Trossard, the club has a knack for identifying and nurturing talent. While some have moved on for substantial profits, the Seagulls continue to soar.

The recent 3-1 victory over Newcastle, marked by Evan Ferguson’s hat-trick, and the resurgence of homegrown talent Solly March under De Zerbi’s guidance, underscores Brighton’s depth and potential.

In Conclusion

Kaoru Mitoma’s story at Brighton is a testament to the club’s vision, ambition, and commitment to excellence. As the Seagulls navigate the Premier League’s challenges, the Japanese winger’s journey will undoubtedly be one to watch closely.