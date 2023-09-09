Arteta’s New Challenge: Gabriel Sidelined After Gruesome Tackle?

Gabriel’s International Injury: A Bitter Pill for Arsenal

The vibrant streets of North London have witnessed the rise of many Arsenal stars. One of them, in recent times, has been Gabriel Magalhaes. Yet, the adoration from the terraces could be heard with a tinge of concern after recent events on international duty.

A Star Sidelined

It’s been reported by The Mirror that the Gunners might be bracing themselves for a substantial setback. Gabriel, the ex-Lille sentinel who has grown to be one of the mainstays in the Arsenal defensive line, faced a heart-stopping moment against Bolivia while donning the yellow of Brazil.

Ever since his move to North London, Gabriel has graced the Emirates with commanding performances. However, the initial days of this Premier League season saw him on the bench more often than not. It was only during a nail-biting encounter against Manchester United that the Brazilian truly announced his presence this term.

But as fate would have it, the enthusiasm around Gabriel’s resurgence could be short-lived. In a rather disturbing turn of events during Brazil’s game against Bolivia, where they emerged 5-1 victors, the Arsenal stalwart was seen applying ice to his thigh, a consequence of a gruesome tackle.

Anxious Times Ahead for Arteta

The anticipation around Arsenal’s trip to the Merseyside blue half – Everton’s Goodison Park – is rife. Gabriel, with his imposing physique, seemed like the perfect antidote to the robust Everton frontline. But now, Mikel Arteta might have to rethink his tactics.

The Gunners’ season so far has been dotted with challenges. Jurrien Timber, Mohamed Elneny, and Thomas Partey – all faced the wrath of injuries. The situation with Elneny stands out, as a knee injury took him out of the frame since January. While he’s expected to bounce back as predicted by the medical team, Arsenal fans would be raring to see him marshal the midfield again.

Young Timber’s spell in London had barely begun before he faced a massive setback. An anterior cruciate ligament injury against Nottingham Forest cut short his promising run. And as for Partey, the Ghanaian dynamo’s recent injury means he might be absent for some pivotal matches against the Spurs and Manchester City.

An Uphill Battle for the Gunners

If there’s one thing that’s clear, it’s that for Arsenal to challenge Manchester City’s recent supremacy and improve on their previous second-place finish, Arteta will need all hands on deck. Keeping his primary stars in optimal shape is pivotal.

To put it simply, in the symphony that is the Premier League, Arsenal will need every note to be perfect. The recent events around Gabriel may have caused a slight discord, but the season’s tune is far from over. As always, in football, hope springs eternal.