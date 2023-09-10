Chelsea’s Attack: The New Additions Coming This Winter?

Chelsea’s Hunt for Striking Prowess: Setting Eyes on January Targets

As the ink dries on the deals from the last summer transfer window, Chelsea, true to their ambition, are already laying the groundwork for January. The mighty Blues have been particularly keen on reinforcing their attack, and it’s not hard to see why.

The Recent Additions

The acquisition of Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal and Christopher Nkunku, the versatile gem from RB Leipzig, has undoubtedly added depth to Chelsea’s offensive line. Yet, the winds at Stamford Bridge suggest Mauricio Pochettino harbours a desire for one more significant addition. His sights? Predominantly on a couple of sterling talents hailing from the English top-flight. As reported by GiveMe Sport.

The English Duo Catching Chelsea’s Eye

Ivan Toney, the talismanic striker from Brentford, and Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa’s forward dynamo, have caught the fancy of many. Yet, for Chelsea, Toney stands out as the preferred choice. This admiration doesn’t come without challenges; securing Toney’s signature is akin to finding the Holy Grail, given the competition they face.

In his tenure with the Bees, Toney’s remarkable feat of 32 goals from 68 appearances speaks volumes. Though the shadow of his ban looms large, sidelining him till January 2024, his reputation remains untainted. On the other hand, Watkins, despite his muted Premier League start this season, has been making waves in the Europa Conference League. This, combined with his 15-goal tally for Villa last season, cements his place as a striker of repute.

Benjamin Sesko: The Potential Hat-trick?

Apart from the English duo, the young sensation, Benjamin Sesko, is also in the mix. At a tender age of 20, Sesko has already seen a flurry of interest, with Manchester United expressing their desire before opting for Rasmus Hojlund. Valued at £55m, Sesko’s recent move from RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig and his title of the ‘next Haaland’ ensure he remains hot property.

The Stamford Bridge Dilemma: Who Will It Be?

While Toney is the talk of the town, one must ponder the price tag Brentford might place on this prodigy. Rumours from The Times indicate an £80m fee – substantial but not unimaginable for Chelsea, who have a history of investing in potential stars. Sesko’s recent move to Leipzig could complicate things, and with Watkins potentially renewing his contract, the decision remains in the balance.

The Toney Factor: More Than Just Goals

Analysing Toney’s attributes unveils a player adept at more than just finding the back of the net. Compared to Jackson, the English striker showcases superior stats in progressive passes, interceptions, clearances, and aerial battles, as per FBref’s records.

Toney’s synergy with fellow players, like Bryan Mbeumo at Brentford, bodes well for potential partnerships with Chelsea’s attacking trio of Jackson, Nkunku, and Raheem Sterling. His aerial supremacy offers Chelsea an added dimension, crucial for their set-piece strategy and open play. Moreover, his commendable defensive contributions highlight his all-around abilities – a trait that Chelsea would greatly benefit from.

A Curse or a Blessing?

For the uninformed, a move to Stamford Bridge might seem cursed for some forwards. But Toney, armed with immense self-belief and a proven track record at various levels, looks poised to break any such jinx. From Scunthorpe United to Peterborough United and finally to Brentford in the Premier League, Toney has continually risen to the challenge.

In the world of football, where the future remains perpetually unpredictable, one can only wait with bated breath to see if Chelsea lands its preferred target. But if history has shown anything, it’s that the Blues have a knack for getting what they want.