Arsenal’s Previous Bid for Star Striker Back in Focus

Arsenal’s Missed Opportunity with Vlahovic

A Change in Fortunes for The Gunners

Arsenal, once the kings of North London, found themselves in a conundrum just a season ago. Fresh from an underwhelming eighth-place finish and a conspicuous absence from European competition, their pull wasn’t what it used to be. “Arteta’s side had finished eighth the season before and were out of European competition altogether.”

The £88m Gamble

Amidst their hunt for redemption, Arsenal turned their sights to Fiorentina’s gem, Vlahovic. A striking sensation, with a staggering 41 goals from his last 64 appearances, he was undoubtedly on the radar of Europe’s elite. Arsenal, desperate to make a statement, went all out. The North Londoners’ audacious bid of £88m was a testament to their intent. “Italian outlet Ok Calcio Mercato claims they saw an £88m bid accepted by Fiorentina.”

Juventus Steals the Show

However, the Old Lady, Juventus, with her charm and European allure, swooped in, winning Vlahovic’s heart and signature for a more frugal £66m, bonuses included. “But Juve won the race late in the window, sealing a deal at a cheaper price of around £66m including add-ons.” It was a blow for Arsenal, their heavy pockets not heavy enough to sway the Serbian marksman report Daily Express.

Time Ticking for Juve’s Investment

Yet, while Juventus might have clinched the deal then, clouds loom over Turin. Vlahovic’s contract stipulates a significant pay rise, escalating to £10m net annually from next year. It’s believed Juventus, aware of the ballooning financial commitment, initially intended to cash in on their investment and gain profit beyond the initial £66m expenditure. “Juve chiefs planned for his sale and wanted to make a profit on the £66m they paid for him.”

Arsenal’s Possible Redemption

Now, with just over two years remaining on Vlahovic’s contract, and the attached hefty salary, prospective suitors may hesitate. Juventus’ earlier triumph over Arsenal might soon taste bittersweet. With the tables seemingly turning, Arteta and his resurgent Arsenal might yet find reason to smirk.