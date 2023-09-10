Liverpool Face Resistance in Latest Transfer Quest

Liverpool’s Pursuit of Andre: A Transfer Tangle

Fluminense’s Firm Stance

It’s the kind of story that paints the passion and business of football in equal measure. Fluminense, a jewel of Rio de Janeiro, stand resilient in the face of European giants. Mario Bittencourt, the club’s president, recently revealed the club’s response to Liverpool’s advances for their shining star, Andre. Reports from ESPN Brasil, Bittencourt shared, “Liverpool’s Chief Executive [Billy Hogan] contacted me directly. I replied to him: ‘My friend, I don’t sell players now and I don’t deliver them now. If you want to buy now, and only get the player in January, we can start talking… Or if you want to wait until December, we can talk in December.'”

Why Andre?

Post the summer exodus that saw midfield maestros like Fabinho and Jordan Henderson take their talent to Saudi Arabia, Liverpool were on the hunt to bolster their midfield prowess. Andre, a name often murmured in hushed tones amongst those who truly understand the game’s intricate web, emerged as a prime target. The 22-year-old isn’t just a promising number on a team sheet. He’s a talisman. With an impressive 43 appearances this season and a place in Brazil’s squad for the impending World Cup qualifiers, it’s easy to see why Liverpool came calling.

The Bigger Picture at Fluminense

Fluminense, currently locked in the race for the prestigious Copa Libertadores, are unwilling to loosen their grip on Andre. The stakes? The semifinals of South America’s premier club competition against fellow Brazilians, Internacional. Bittencourt captures the sentiment, stating, “There is an agreement between us, with the player and agent, that he would stay until the end of the year. They [player and agent] have complied fully and with the utmost peace of mind. Every interest that comes in, they communicate with Fluminense.”

The Broader Interest

And it’s not just Liverpool. Earlier this year, whispers filled the corridors of football with news of a €20 million offer from Fulham, swiftly turned down by Fluminense. Under the careful guidance of coach Fernando Diniz and tied down until December 2026, Andre continues to capture the imagination of clubs and fans alike.