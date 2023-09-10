The Core of Howe’s 2023 Vision: Contract Talks Loom

Newcastle’s Loyalty to Schar: A New Chapter Beckons

A Future in Black and White Stripes

As the Geordie passion simmers beneath the historic roof of St James’ Park, Newcastle United look keen on binding their trusty centre-back, Fabian Schar, to their illustrious colours. The 31-year-old is approaching the culmination of his current contract, but there’s a belief among the corridors of power that his journey with the Magpies is far from over.

Central to Howe’s Grand Plan

“Schar is regarded by manager Eddie Howe as central to his plans for the 2023-24 campaign,” a narrative that grows ever significant with Newcastle primed to grace the Champions League after a 20-year hiatus. A testament to the Switzerland international’s prowess and influence, Howe seems to view the forthcoming European nights as ones with Schar at the heart of his defence. While the gaffer had eyes on bolstering his backline in the summer, keeping Schar amidst the Magpies remains a priority.

Reported by Football Insider, the Tyneside club’s ambition was apparent as they made an audacious, albeit unsuccessful, bid in excess of £30million for Crystal Palace’s stalwart, Joachim Andersen, as the transfer window curtain was descending.

Triumph Over Adversity

Despite nursing an injury from the 3-1 setback at Brighton on 2nd September, Schar’s resilience shines through. He’s clocked a full 360 minutes in Premier League action this season, emphasizing his importance. Moreover, with Sven Botman nursing his wounds ahead of a tantalising Champions League face-off against AC Milan, Schar’s fitness becomes paramount.

The former Deportivo La Coruna sentinel has been a bedrock in Howe’s scheme, featuring in a whopping 36 out of 38 Premier League games last term. An emblem of consistency, his dedication since 2018, having joined for a mere £3million, has been evident in his 145 appearances. A bond forged just last year with a two-year extension, and yet, another chapter with the Magpies beckons for the 76-cap Swiss international.