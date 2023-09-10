Chelsea or Monaco? Balogun Shares His Side

Arsenal’s academy graduate, Folarin Balogun, may well have been the talk of the town in this summer’s transfer window. With a €40 million price tag on his move to Monaco, the 22-year-old had the footballing world buzzing, especially with Chelsea’s name in the mix.

From Gunner to Ligue 1 Sensation

Growing through the ranks at Arsenal, Balogun’s Premier League exposure was admittedly limited to a mere two appearances. It was his loan spell at Reims that showcased his mettle, as he fired in a remarkable 21 goals from 37 Ligue 1 outings.

It might seem natural for the striker, after such a sterling season, to be courted by giants in the footballing world. Chelsea, one of the elites of English football, indeed knocked on his door. Yet, Balogun’s heart was set elsewhere.

The Monaco Pull

“When Monaco showed their interest, it was genuinely a straightforward choice,” Balogun shared in an interview with Offside With Taylor Twellman. The forward’s decision was unambiguous, saying, “I informed my agent that Monaco was where I envisioned my future, and he orchestrated the move.”

He continued, “It’s essential for me to be with a competitive side, and Monaco fits that bill in the French top tier. More so, I crave game time. I have the ambition and drive to be the main man upfront for any team.”

Balogun: Serving Two Flags

While club football continues to be a significant part of Balogun’s journey, his international career is taking an intriguing turn. This week, the U.S. fans will see him in action during friendlies against Uzbekistan and Oman. It’s been a whirlwind international journey for the striker.

Born in the Big Apple, Balogun shifted to the English capital at the tender age of two. His initial football allegiances lay with the Three Lions, as he represented England from the under-17s right up to the under-21 squad. A brief stint with the U.S. under-18 team hinted at his potential switch, and while Nigeria – his parents’ homeland – was in the conversation, he eventually donned the U.S. jersey. His contribution? A goal against Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League final this past June.

Relishing his time with the national squad, Balogun remarked, “Every moment is treasured. Being here is both a privilege and a joy. The atmosphere is just electric, and the welcome was heartwarming.”

In Conclusion

While Chelsea might have missed out on Balogun, Monaco seems to have landed a gem. One can only watch with bated breath to see how this young talent evolves in the world of football, both for club and country.