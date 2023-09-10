Report: Everton’s Big Decision on Midfield Dynamo

The balmy streets of Goodison Park whisper secrets of yet another departure. As the heart of the summer’s transfer window starts to fade and the Turkish transfer window emerges as the last beacon for many, one notable player seems to be making headlines in Merseyside.

Everton’s Revamp

Amidst an entourage of exits – Gray, Kean, Iwobi, Cannon, Simms, and Nkounkou waving their goodbyes – it appears Andre Gomes might be the next domino to fall in the shakeup at Everton. Not by choice, but rather a change in tactics. Gomes’ association with the blues of Merseyside had its highs, notably crossing the coveted 100-appearance mark. Yet, as they say, the tides change, and football, being the ever-evolving realm it is, leaves no room for nostalgia.

This is being reported by Football Insider.

The Dyche Blueprint

Sean Dyche’s plans for the season have been clear. He’s seeking a new dynamism, a refreshed midfield and unfortunately for Gomes, he doesn’t fit the mould. While last year saw Gomes trying his luck in Ligue 1 with Lille, the stint wasn’t quite the resounding success many anticipated. Despite a solid 27 appearances and a decent return of three goals and two assists, the allure of northern France wasn’t enough to cement a permanent deal.

Financial Fair Play rules ever looming, Everton might find solace in letting go of Gomes, who is believed to pocket more than a hefty £110,000 weekly. With his contract set until June 2024, the timing does feel ripe for a potential transition.

Everton’s Financial Balancing Act

When Everton brought Gomes aboard from Barcelona back in 2019, they laid down an impressive £22 million. It’s not just him; even Jean-Philippe Gbamin, another midfielder roped in during the same year for a whopping £25 million, found himself without a club after the Toffees released him. It’s clear: the financial game is evolving, and Everton is making strategic decisions to balance their books and restructure the squad.

Looking Ahead

The window of opportunity for Gomes remains open, but just for a while longer with the Turkish transfer window soon drawing to a close. By January, he’s free to indulge in pre-contract talks with clubs abroad. The question now isn’t about ‘if’, but rather ‘when’ and ‘where’ the former Barcelona man will find himself come the season’s end.

Meanwhile, Dyche and his side are laser-focused on the league, searching for their maiden Premier League win this season. A recent 2-2 draw with Sheffield United might not have been the victorious outcome they sought, but the winds of change are certainly blowing over Goodison Park.