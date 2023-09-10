Arsenal and Pepe Mutually Terminate Contract: The Full Story

Arsenal Part Ways with Nicolas Pepe: A Transfer Tale

The Pepe Era at Arsenal

In a move that has been brewing behind the scenes, Arsenal have officially parted ways with Ivorian winger, Nicolas Pepe. The North London club had high hopes when they secured Pepe’s signature from Lille in 2019 for a staggering £72m, setting a club record at the time. However, the journey since then has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows.

From Lille to London: Pepe’s Journey

Nicolas Pepe, once the toast of Ligue 1 with Lille, made the switch to Arsenal with much fanfare. His tenure with the Gunners saw him clinch the FA Cup in 2020, where he played a pivotal role in the 2-1 triumph against Chelsea. In total, the forward clocked up 111 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal.

Loan Spell at Nice

The 2020-2021 season saw Pepe loaned out to Ligue 1 outfit, Nice. During this stint, he made a commendable 28 appearances and netted eight goals, showcasing glimpses of the talent that initially caught Arsenal’s eye.

The Contract Situation

Despite having a contract that extended until the summer of 2024, with a weekly wage of around £140,000, the decision to terminate was mutual. Arsenal’s statement read, “We can confirm that Nicolas Pepe is leaving the club. We have agreed with Nicolas to terminate his contract with immediate effect.”

Turkish Delight: Trabzonspor Awaits

Earlier in the transfer window, reports from 90min suggested that Besiktas were keen on Pepe. However, it seems Trabzonspor have edged ahead and are poised to announce Pepe as their latest acquisition.

A Farewell Note

Arsenal’s statement concluded with a note of gratitude, “Everyone at Arsenal thanks Nicolas for his contribution during his time with us and wish him well for the future.”