Jill Scott: Henderson’s “Disheartening” Saudi Move

Jill Scott Expresses Concern Over Henderson’s Saudi Pro League Move

Henderson’s Saudi Pro League Transition

Jordan Henderson’s recent switch from the Premier League to the Saudi Pro League has been a topic of much debate. The former Liverpool captain’s move to Al-Ettifaq during the summer has been met with mixed reactions. While the 33-year-old midfielder has clarified that financial incentives weren’t the primary reason for his transfer, his decision has still raised eyebrows in various quarters.

LGBTQ+ Concerns in the Saudi Pro League

Saudi Arabia’s stance on homosexuality, which remains illegal, has been a significant point of contention. Henderson, who has been an ally to the LGBTQ+ community during his tenure at Anfield, has faced criticism from groups he once supported. They feel he’s turned his back on the cause, although Henderson maintains his commitment to LGBTQ+ rights.

Jill Scott’s Perspective

Former Lionesses star, Jill Scott, has been vocal about her discomfort with Henderson’s move. Speaking on Channel 4, she expressed her admiration for Henderson, citing his hard work and dedication. However, she highlighted her concerns, stating, “Football is for everyone. The fact that I don’t feel like I would be welcome to watch him play in Saudi Arabia is disheartening.”

Scott, who is in a same-sex relationship, has been a prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community. She made headlines three years ago when she got engaged to her partner, Shelly Unitt. Moreover, in 2022, she became the first openly gay woman to clinch victory in the reality show ‘I’m a celebrity get me out of here’.

Henderson’s Place in the England Squad

Despite the controversy surrounding his move, Henderson was selected by England manager Gareth Southgate for the European Championship qualifiers against Ukraine and Scotland. Some believe that West Ham’s James Ward-Prowse, who has had a stellar start to the season, should have been given the nod instead.

However, both Southgate and England captain Harry Kane have defended Henderson. Southgate emphasised Henderson’s professionalism, while Kane described him as a ‘good friend and a great person’, urging fans to support the team and Henderson.